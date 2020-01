22 momentos que você vive quando usa delineador

View this post on Instagram

THIS CRAP RIGHT HERE: This has to be the WORST EYELINER EVER. Honestly. It's the "retractable" Urban Decay All Nighter Eyeliner in Perversion. It doesn't retract, it only goes up! It's beyond smudge-y and not water-proof, and there's no way to get a sharp point on it at all. Eyeliner FAIL. #urbandecay #UD #eyeliner #makeup #makeupjunkie #sephora #sephoragirl #makeupreview #projectpan #makeupfail #eyelinerfail #booooooo