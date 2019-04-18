A nova temporada de Game of Thrones mal começou, mas já levantou a internet. O primeiro episódio rendeu memes incríveis e muita zoeira no Twitter. Agora é a vez do “iti malia”. Isso porque a fotógrafa Shannon Leigh, a pedido de muitos pais, fez um book de recém-nascido inspirado na série da HBO.
Em entrevista ao site PopSugar, a profissional contou sobre a ideia. “Meu marido fez o incrível Trono de Ferro de madeira – ele esculpiu todas as espadas e alças, e tem apenas 24 polegadas de altura! Nós fazemos sessões de recém-nascidos quando eles têm 6 a 14 dias de idade, então os bebês são pequenos!”, explicou Shannon.
Veja os pequenos guerreirinhos de Westeros e nos conte qual é a sua aposta de quem vai conquistar o troninho (se bem que parece que eles não querem guerra com ninguém, não):
Who's ready for the final season of @gameofthrones tomorrow night?! ♥️ My hubby made this throne for me and sweet Mason fits in it perfectly!
Mother of Dragons ♥️♥️ Who's ready for tonight?! ♥️♥️ Throne made by my hubby
This was our very first Jon Snow we had in the studio over a year ago. Sweet Cassius ♥️ Iron Throne made by my husband! Who's ready for the final season of @gameofthrones tonight?!
Ok, last one! Mother of Dragons ♥️ Khaleesi
Eles conquistaram o trono e o nosso coração! ❤