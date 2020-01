Garoto pensa que casal de noivas são princesas e afasta preconceito

Wee boy: LOOK AT THOSE PRINCESSES!

Boy’s mum: He thinks you both look like princesses

Wee boy: Did one of you get married?

Emma: We married each other!

Wee boy: 😲 Two princesses then?

Boy’s mum: Yes, two princesses can marry each other!

Wee boy: 😲🤯🤩

Happy 2 years my love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LbuFdBV1HT

— Bea Webster (@bea_p_webster) February 14, 2019