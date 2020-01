Como ter uma loja de sucesso no Facebook vendendo o que você não quer mais

View this post on Instagram

Today is an important day for a multitude of reasons. It allows us to reflect on the struggles and lessons of women before. It reminds us that we need to continue to advance in the battle towards gender equality and the empowerment of females all around the world. But most of all it’s a day we can celebrate women, of all walks of life, and stand together united. Today I celebrate all women… The women who fought before us. The women who fight hard today. The women we are raising. And the men who support and fight just as hard for us. Here’s to one day celebrating being equal! HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY 💃🏼