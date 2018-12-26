Assine
Casamento all white: tudo sobre essa charmosa tendência

Padrinhos e convidados podem aderir à ideia

Por Ana Carolina Castro
access_time 26 dez 2018, 08h45

Casamento all white (Instagram/Reprodução)

Muitas noivas ficam com o coração apertado só de imaginar uma convidada ou madrinha vestida de branco. Mas acredite: a tendência dos casamentos all white tem ganhado força de maneira crescente e certamente merece uma chance. Clássica, neutra e atemporal, a proposta all white combina bem com cerimônias leves e cheias de energia.

A decisão de um altar com todos usando branco é polêmica, mas também apresenta bons motivos para conquistar noivos que sonham com uma festa pouco convencional. Tradicionalmente restrito ao vestido da noiva, o branco pode, sim, estar presente nas roupas dos padrinhos e madrinhas.

Para criar um altar com visual harmônico, sem roubar o destaque da noiva, as madrinhas podem usar vestidos padronizados ou com modelagem mais clean e fluida, sem muitos detalhes.

Se quiser incluir os convidados na proposta, é importante explicar a ideia (tanto no convite quanto pessoalmente) e especificar que a sugestão de traje é muito importante para os noivos.

O conceito de casamento all white pede uma decoração mais exuberante e com uso generoso de flores naturais. Folhagens e tons de madeira podem ser incluídos de maneira sutil para destacar os detalhes da decoração.

A L L W H I T E ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you haven't already, hit the link in bio and visit the blog, because we're talking all about how you can create an elegant white wedding that is perfect for winter. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ From floral design to aisle style, we've got everything you need to know about creating a classic celebration for the season. Oh how we love our bride and groom’s reaction to seeing their dreamy wedding for the first time! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸 @emiliewhitephotography ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #whitewedding #weddingvenue #luxuryweddingvenues #luxurywedding #luxuryweddingplanner #weddingplannerlondon #weddingplanneressex #weddinginspiration #weddingplanning #weddingplanner #countrywedding #englishwedding #privateestatewedding #luxurycountrywedding #countryhousewedding #couturewedding #sweetpeaandblossom #quintessentiallyenglish #classicwedding #elegantwedding #bridetobe #luxewedding #bridalinspo #bridalinspiration #whitewinterwedding #allwhitewedding #floraldesign #weddingflorals #floralstyling #flowerstagram

