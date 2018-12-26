Casamento all white: tudo sobre essa charmosa tendência

Muitas noivas ficam com o coração apertado só de imaginar uma convidada ou madrinha vestida de branco. Mas acredite: a tendência dos casamentos all white tem ganhado força de maneira crescente e certamente merece uma chance. Clássica, neutra e atemporal, a proposta all white combina bem com cerimônias leves e cheias de energia.
A decisão de um altar com todos usando branco é polêmica, mas também apresenta bons motivos para conquistar noivos que sonham com uma festa pouco convencional. Tradicionalmente restrito ao vestido da noiva, o branco pode, sim, estar presente nas roupas dos padrinhos e madrinhas.
Para criar um altar com visual harmônico, sem roubar o destaque da noiva, as madrinhas podem usar vestidos padronizados ou com modelagem mais clean e fluida, sem muitos detalhes.
Se quiser incluir os convidados na proposta, é importante explicar a ideia (tanto no convite quanto pessoalmente) e especificar que a sugestão de traje é muito importante para os noivos.
O conceito de casamento all white pede uma decoração mais exuberante e com uso generoso de flores naturais. Folhagens e tons de madeira podem ser incluídos de maneira sutil para destacar os detalhes da decoração.
