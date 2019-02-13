Se você ainda não se deparou com os chamados “buquês na barba”, prepare-se para vê-los em breve, pois esse adereço exótico tem conquistado noivos de todo mundo. O motivo? A barba decorada com flores rende cliques divertidos e serve como uma alternativa masculina para o buquê.
View this post on Instagram
Who says flowers have to stay on the jacket 🏵 Would your fiance rock some beard blooms? 📸 @carefulimagesbycara . . . . #wedding #weddingflowers #bridalbouquet #beard #beardflowers #flowerbeard #groomstyle #botanicalbeard #springfieldwedding #springfieldil #springflowers #springwedding #centralillinoiswedding #weddingflorals
A maioria dos noivos investem no adereço inusitado para surpreender no ensaio de fotos pré-casamento. Outra alternativa é decorar a barba no dia do casamento com as mesmas espécies de flores utilizadas no buquê da noiva.
Apesar de exóticas, as barbas decoradas já despontam como tendência da temporada entre os noivos adeptos do estilo boho chic. O que vocês acham da ideia?
View this post on Instagram
Valentines Day isn’t just for the ladies. Make sure the special guy in your life knows just how much you care, and ensure his beard is soft, smooth and smelling great this year with our NEW, completely natural Anti-Fungal Peppermint Beard Oil. Use code BEARDLOVE for 20% off and get yours in time for Valentines Day. #valentinesday #happyvalentinesday #bemine #beard #flowerbeard #menwithbeards #giftsforhim #giftideas #beardoil #beards #beardedstyle #mensstyle #menshair #mensskincare #menspersonalcare #menswellness #naturalmensproducts #allnatural #bemyvalentine #beardgang #beardlove #beardy
View this post on Instagram
BEARD FOR EVER ❓#beardtrend #facialhair #mensfashion #identity #masculinity ? #beardornaments #flowerbeard by #photographer #victoriavrublevska #instaportrait #humor #flowerpower #springiscoming #instaphoto #photolovers #instatrend #trendhunter #trendconsultant @trendedito 👁 #trendedito #seriebeard #6
View this post on Instagram
Fertile Masculinity (2/3) 🌼 Speaking of (toxic) masculinity – what did you think about the new #Gillette commercial? Don't feel like I have to asked "who watched it?" 'cause it feels like it's EVERYWHERE, but in case you didn't – Gillette released an ad called "We believe: the best men can be" which essentially showcased everyday boys and men in everyday issues related to (toxic) masculinity, addressing how "we can do better [as men]". Honestly, it made me cry so much. Even if it is on some level a *capitalist marketing stunt*, advertisements still influence us / culture, and if there is going to be a message sent, I'm all for it being a progressive one. Like this picture, for example! 😜 Putting flowers in your hair isn't only for women! And if you don't have enough hair on your head, try your beard! Or your armpit! Put them wherever you like! It's YOUR life, YOUR body, YOUR gender expression choices. And let's be honest, how cute does Sam look here? 💓 #playingwithpetals #floralphotography #petalsandprops #shootandshare #photographer #visualscollective #studio #studiophotography #artfinder #creativecontent #flowerphotography #inspiredbypetals #dearphotographer #toxicmasculinity #masculinity #flowerbeard