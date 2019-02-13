Assine
Sua Vida

Buquê na barba? Noivos lançam tendência nas redes sociais

Noivos de todo o planeta estão aderindo ao adereço divertido

Por Ana Carolina Castro
access_time 13 fev 2019, 09h00

 (Instagram/Reprodução)

Se você ainda não se deparou com os chamados “buquês na barba”, prepare-se para vê-los em breve, pois esse adereço exótico tem conquistado noivos de todo mundo. O motivo? A barba decorada com flores rende cliques divertidos e serve como uma alternativa masculina para o buquê.

A maioria dos noivos investem no adereço inusitado para surpreender no ensaio de fotos pré-casamento. Outra alternativa é decorar a barba no dia do casamento com as mesmas espécies de flores utilizadas no buquê da noiva.

Apesar de exóticas, as barbas decoradas já despontam como tendência da temporada entre os noivos adeptos do estilo boho chic. O que vocês acham da ideia?

View this post on Instagram

Fertile Masculinity (2/3) 🌼 Speaking of (toxic) masculinity – what did you think about the new #Gillette commercial? Don't feel like I have to asked "who watched it?" 'cause it feels like it's EVERYWHERE, but in case you didn't – Gillette released an ad called "We believe: the best men can be" which essentially showcased everyday boys and men in everyday issues related to (toxic) masculinity, addressing how "we can do better [as men]". Honestly, it made me cry so much. Even if it is on some level a *capitalist marketing stunt*, advertisements still influence us / culture, and if there is going to be a message sent, I'm all for it being a progressive one. Like this picture, for example! 😜 Putting flowers in your hair isn't only for women! And if you don't have enough hair on your head, try your beard! Or your armpit! Put them wherever you like! It's YOUR life, YOUR body, YOUR gender expression choices. And let's be honest, how cute does Sam look here? 💓 #playingwithpetals #floralphotography #petalsandprops #shootandshare #photographer #visualscollective #studio #studiophotography #artfinder #creativecontent #flowerphotography #inspiredbypetals #dearphotographer #toxicmasculinity #masculinity #flowerbeard

A post shared by M A U D ♡ F E R N H O U T (@maudfernhout) on

 

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,16
Assine