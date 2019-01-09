11 fotos que te farão torcer por chuva no dia do seu casamento!

Vista como grande pesadelo por muitas noivas, a chuva não é essa grande vilã que dizem por aí. Não podemos ignorar o fato de que uma tempestade pode atrapalhar a locomoção dos noivos e convidados ou mesmo inutilizar áreas externas do salão de festas. Contudo, é preciso reconhecer que os casamentos em dias chuvosos têm um charme especial!
Guarda-chuvas transparentes são boas opções de acessórios para cliques poéticos. A luz suave e a garoa dão aos cliques um ar mais romântico e acolhedor.
View this post on Instagram
“ITS LIKE RAIIIIIIIINNNNN…on your wedding day!” . Photo: @nicolehphoto_ Venue: @1880union Planning: @tdeventsaly Florist: @greenandcrumbflorals DJ: @gtzentertainment Cake: @crushcakescafe Tent: @brighteventrentals Dress: @the_bridal_collection Makeup: @glamwithtaryn Hair: @blushandbridalhmt . . . . . #1880unionhotel #rainywedding #1880unionhotelwedding #losalamos #centralcoastwedding #elopementphotographer #weddingchicks #adventurousweddingphotographer #californiawedding #winterwedding #denverweddingphotographer #arizonaweddingphotographer #coloradoweddingphotographer #phoenixweddingphotographer #sedonaweddingphotographer #weddingphotographer #dirtybootsandmessyhair #lookslikefilmweddings #wedventuremag #bohowedding #bohobride #weddingdress #weddinginspiration #weddingumbrella #californiaweddingphotographer #californiaelopementphotographer #pnwweddingphotographer #seattleweddingphotographer #pnwwedding
View this post on Instagram
I had a conversation with a friend about this exact image this weekend. You see, it’s probably one of my favorite images of the 2018 season and one I feel really encapsulates who I am as a photographer, but maybe not for the reasons that might be most obvious. ♥️ There are so many treasurable moments that happen in the in-between of creating moments for the camera. In a day that had less than ideal shooting conditions, @olson.film and I were moving as quickly as possible to keep our (amazing and down for anything) couple happy and comfortable in the sticky heat & rain and, as we walked from one photo location to another, Chris kissed his bride’s hand in such a perfectly casual way that felt like he might do that even if they were just walking through Target together. It could have been any Saturday in the world, but he happened to do it on their wedding day and that simple action made it clear that it was completely core to who Chris & Caitlin are as a couple. It needed no input from me as a photographer; no posing, no directing – just a bride & groom so in the moment on their wedding day that four people with cameras just blended into the backdrop. ♥️ THESE are the moments that fulfill me as a photographer. Don’t get me wrong, I love creating beautifully composed “walk through the tree line, smile here, snuggle close, kiss her softly” type of photos. But the ones that give me life are the ones that often happen in the blink of an eye, when everyone’s attention is elsewhere. The ones that if they weren’t captured, might not be remembered in the hustle & bustle of a wedding day. ♥️ In 2019, I’ll be striving for more of that. Working harder to keep my camera up during these in-between moments because when all is said and done, when wedding photos have been edited and galleries have been delivered and images have been framed and hung on walls, those are the photos that stick in my heart the longest and tell a couple’s story to the fullest.
Distribua guarda-chuvas coloridos para os padrinhos e convidados. Além de proporcionar belas fotos, as peças ainda servem como mimos para os convidados.
View this post on Instagram
Rainy day vibes. 🌧 . . . #rainywedding #bostonwedding #newenglandwedding #umbrella #pouring #downpour #rainydayz #instarain #rainyweather #puddle #rainydays #raining #splash #gloomy #wet #crazyclouds #skyback #overcast #iskyhub #instacloud #cloud_skye #insta_sky_lovers #epicsky #lookup #instaclouds #skies #skyart #bostonbride #rain
View this post on Instagram
Excited to show Kim and Colin that getting rained on wasn’t so bad! #denverweddingphotographer #coloradoweddingphotographer #wedding #weddingphoto #weddingphotography #mountainwedding #tylerfreearphotography #bride #castlerockphotographer #coloradoexpression #coloradobride #weddingwire #theknot #californiaweddingphotographer #chardonnaygolfclub #chardonnaygolfclubwedding #rainywedding
View this post on Instagram
I’m often asked “What happens if it rains?” Well this is the answer… ☔️ Rain is no one’s first choice for their #weddingday but with an #outdoorwedding it is sometimes unavoidable. Rainy weddings are some of my favourites because the rule book goes out of the window! 💦 Just make sure your female guests know to bring a brolly, a shawl and a pair flats! 🌂🧣🥿 . . . Image credit: @weddings_by_zest #wetweather #wetwedding #rainyday #rainyweddingday #rainywedding #loggia #gardenwedding #nationaltrustwedding #ido
Esteja disposta a se molhar! Os cliques ao ar livre trazem mais frescor ao álbum do casamento e permitem poses e cenários mais divertidos. Invista na espontaneidade como maior aliada para belíssimos cliques.
View this post on Instagram
Spraying champagne: an underrated activity to do on the streets of Boston 🍾 Isn't getting married a FREAKIN' BLAST?!? Congrats on forever Sam & Pat! 💕 Oh, and both their parents witnessed the wedding and brought their own engraved wedding glasses from the 80's… and gifted the newlyweds their own set! 🥂 …Whether it's a big wedding or a secret elopement, you can always incorporate family traditions and sentimental surprises throughout the day!!! 🙌🏻 What's your favorite look – champagne chic on the streets, happy joy joy in the rain, or riding the T in style?!
A chuva formou poças? Explore novos ângulos e aproveite para fazer cliques divertidos!
View this post on Instagram
I like puddles ❤️ . . . #jennycastrophotography #philadelphiaweddingphotographer #buckscountyweddingphotographer #lancasterweddingphotographer #lancasterwedding #lancaster #wedding #corkfactoryhotel #corkfactoryhotelwedding #corkfactory #rainywedding #puddle #reflection #reflectionphotography #justmarried #love #bride #groom