11 fotos que te farão torcer por chuva no dia do seu casamento!

I had a conversation with a friend about this exact image this weekend. You see, it’s probably one of my favorite images of the 2018 season and one I feel really encapsulates who I am as a photographer, but maybe not for the reasons that might be most obvious. ♥️ There are so many treasurable moments that happen in the in-between of creating moments for the camera. In a day that had less than ideal shooting conditions, @olson.film and I were moving as quickly as possible to keep our (amazing and down for anything) couple happy and comfortable in the sticky heat & rain and, as we walked from one photo location to another, Chris kissed his bride’s hand in such a perfectly casual way that felt like he might do that even if they were just walking through Target together. It could have been any Saturday in the world, but he happened to do it on their wedding day and that simple action made it clear that it was completely core to who Chris & Caitlin are as a couple. It needed no input from me as a photographer; no posing, no directing – just a bride & groom so in the moment on their wedding day that four people with cameras just blended into the backdrop. ♥️ THESE are the moments that fulfill me as a photographer. Don’t get me wrong, I love creating beautifully composed “walk through the tree line, smile here, snuggle close, kiss her softly” type of photos. But the ones that give me life are the ones that often happen in the blink of an eye, when everyone’s attention is elsewhere. The ones that if they weren’t captured, might not be remembered in the hustle & bustle of a wedding day. ♥️ In 2019, I’ll be striving for more of that. Working harder to keep my camera up during these in-between moments because when all is said and done, when wedding photos have been edited and galleries have been delivered and images have been framed and hung on walls, those are the photos that stick in my heart the longest and tell a couple’s story to the fullest.