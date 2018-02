Terroristas sequestram mais de 100 meninas em escola da Nigéria

🇳🇬🙏🏿• Last week militant group Boko Haram attacked the village of Dapachi. The terrorist group invaded the Government Science and Technical College. It has now been confirmed by the government that 110 people are missing after the raid. ________________________________ #bringbackourgirls #bokoharam #Nigeria #Dapachi #110 #terrorists #Africa #African

