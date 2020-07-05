Pintura de Jesus negro chama a atenção em reabertura de catedral histórica

View this post on Instagram

We’re deeply grateful to the artist Lorna May Wadsworth who’s given us permission to use her striking painting of A Last Supper as part of a prayer installation. In the painting Jesus is a black man, and so calls us to ‘look with fresh eyes at something you think you know’. At St Albans Cathedral we stand with the #BlackLivesMatter movement to be allies for change – building a just and compassionate community where the dignity of every human being is honoured and celebrated; where black voices are heard, and where black lives matter. The installation can be seen from Saturday 4 July at the Altar for the Persecuted in the North Transept.