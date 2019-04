Aos 61 anos, mulher dá à luz a própria neta nos Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

Well, holy smokes, y'all. Little tiny Uma Louise has ventured into this world and let me tell you, she is simply perfect. Carried and birthed by her 61 year old Grandmother, and created by her two Dads and loving Aunt, Uma is surrounded by an immense amount of love. Being a part of today was amazing. Cele, you are a warrior. @matt_eledge + @ephemeral.elliot, you're already the best Dads. Can't wait to watch you all grow. ♥️ P.S., EVERYONE TAG @theellenshow. Y’all know she’d love this.