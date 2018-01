Jessica Chastain ajuda atriz a receber salário melhor em filme

This story makes my heart happy. This is how it should be done. Taking a stand where you see injustice is always the right thing to do. #weareequal #weareone #favorednations …. ⚜ Repost @flaremag True story ❤️. Octavia Spencer to Jessica Chastain: “But here’s the thing: Women of color on that spectrum, we make far less than white women. So if we’re gonna have that conversation about pay equity, we gotta bring the women of color to the table.” Jessica Chastain (after their discussion): “Octavia, we’re gonna get you paid on this film. You and I are gonna be tied together. We’re gonna be favored nations, and we’re gonna make the same thing.” Actions speak louder than words ✊️ (swipe 👈 for more). Photo: Getty

A post shared by Traci S Jackson (@tracisjackson) on Jan 26, 2018 at 4:18am PST