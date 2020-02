Deputada inglesa transforma vestido em símbolo contra machismo

Hello. Sorry I don’t have time to reply to all of you commenting on this but I can confirm I’m not….

A slag

Hungover

A tart

About to breastfeed

A slapper

Drunk

Just been banged over a wheelie bin.

Who knew people could get so emotional over a shoulder… 🙄 https://t.co/sTWWiEY2TF

— Tracy Brabin MP 🌹 (@TracyBrabin) February 4, 2020