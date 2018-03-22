Assine
Foto de convite de casamento de Meghan Markle e Harry é divulgada

Com o brasão impresso em tinta dourada, eles são românticos e elegantes, assim como manda o figurino da realeza

Por Da Redação
access_time 22 mar 2018, 15h25 - Publicado em 22 mar 2018, 15h23
 (Handout / Handout/Getty Images)

O perfil oficial do Palácio de Kensington divulgou uma foto inédita do convite de casamento de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry nesta quinta-feira (22).

Segundo o comunicado, eles foram emitidos em nome de Sua Alteza Real O Príncipe de Gales. Os hóspedes foram convidados para a cerimônia na Capela de São Jorge e para a recepção na hora almoço oferecida pela Rainha Elizabeth II.

Como manda a tradição de anos, eles foram confeccionados pela Barnard & Westwood, uma gráfica de alto luxo responsável por outros itens de papelaria e recepção da Família Real e exibem o Distintivo de Três Penas do Príncipe de Gales impresso em tinta dourada.

O casamento acontece no próximo dia 19 de maio, em Londres, na Inglaterra.

