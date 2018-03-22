O perfil oficial do Palácio de Kensington divulgou uma foto inédita do convite de casamento de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry nesta quinta-feira (22).
Segundo o comunicado, eles foram emitidos em nome de Sua Alteza Real O Príncipe de Gales. Os hóspedes foram convidados para a cerimônia na Capela de São Jorge e para a recepção na hora almoço oferecida pela Rainha Elizabeth II.
Como manda a tradição de anos, eles foram confeccionados pela Barnard & Westwood, uma gráfica de alto luxo responsável por outros itens de papelaria e recepção da Família Real e exibem o Distintivo de Três Penas do Príncipe de Gales impresso em tinta dourada.
Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, which will take place at Windsor Castle on May 19, have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen. The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @barnard_and_westwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink. 📷 @pa
O casamento acontece no próximo dia 19 de maio, em Londres, na Inglaterra.