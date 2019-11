Conheça Jessica Nabongo, primeira negra a visitar todos os países do mundo

View this post on Instagram

The Korean people were shy, kind, and curious. Yes, they LOVE their leaders, but I chatted with my guides about so many different things. We had the distinct pleasure of seeing the Mass Games, a performance with 100,000 participants. The “background” that changes in the video is people holding up colored cards. It was easily one of the most phenomenal performances I’ve ever seen. Many asked if we were able to interact with local people and the answer is yes! While exploring the city, including the subway and supermarket, we were free to interact with Koreans. If I spoke Korean I would’ve gotten to speak to so many more. The last four images are courtesy of @robertmichaelpoole and just posted to show DPR Koreans living their normal lives. I’m pictured with a group of college students. #catchmeinnorthkorea