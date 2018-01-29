Assine
Notícias

Cantora usa vestido contra o aborto

Feto pintado a mão e bolsa com a frase "escolha a vida" fizeram parte do visual no Grammy

Por Da Redação
access_time 29 jan 2018, 02h56

 

A cantora norte-americana Joy Villa usou um look especial para protestar no tapete vermelho do Grammy 2018, no Madison Square Garden, em Nova York.

Contra o aborto, Joy usou um vestido branco com um feto dentro do útero pintado a mão. Na bolsa, a inscrição “escolha a vida”.

My statement for the 60th @recordingacademy is #CHOOSELIFE. 🙏🏽💗💋 I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope. ❤️💗💕I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption. 😊 I also hand painted my #Chooselife bag! And my gorgeous crown is made in USA, NYC. My dress comes from nonprofit @thebridalgardennyc who donates all of the proceeds to @brooklyncharterschool supporting underprivileged minorities! #love #blessed #life #grammys #grammys2018 #joyvillagrammys #joyvillamusic #grammysnyc #redcarpet #grammysfashion #MAGA #princessjoyvilla

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on

No ano passado, ela já havia surpreendido com um vestido em apoio ao presidente Donald Trump, com a frase “Make America Great Again” (faça a América grande de novo), slogan da campanha presidencial em que ele foi eleito.

One year ago! What an amazing journey this has been. I’ve reached great heights, been to the White House multiple times, met with the Trump Administration on issues that matter to me, joined the Trump 2020 Campaign, outsold my favorite artists, made thousands of new fans, launched my merch store joyvilla.com, became a regular commentator fir @foxnews, went to the World Series, launches my Exploratory Committee into Congress, finished a new EP #HomeSweetHome, and working in my first full length album #pressureandpropaganda!! I’m incredibly grateful and proud of my life! Thank you, #JoyTribe! Let’s ROCK the next year! #joyvilla #style #grammys2018 #grammys #MAGA #grammys2017 #grammys #TeamTrump #bigyear #success #indiemusic #indieartist maga dress by amazing designer Andre Soriano #style #fashion

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on

Tudo sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair / Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair / Alterar )

Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 17,00
Assine
Cosmopolitan
Cosmopolitan
Assine e Ganhe 25% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 33,75
Assine
Boa Forma
Boa Forma
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 15,00
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 15,00
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 77,32
Assine
Arquitetura
Arquitetura
Assine e Ganhe + de 50% de Desconto Por 8x R$ 21,60
Assine