Cantora usa vestido contra o aborto

A cantora norte-americana Joy Villa usou um look especial para protestar no tapete vermelho do Grammy 2018, no Madison Square Garden, em Nova York.
Contra o aborto, Joy usou um vestido branco com um feto dentro do útero pintado a mão. Na bolsa, a inscrição “escolha a vida”.
My statement for the 60th @recordingacademy is #CHOOSELIFE. 🙏🏽💗💋 I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope. ❤️💗💕I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption. 😊 I also hand painted my #Chooselife bag! And my gorgeous crown is made in USA, NYC. My dress comes from nonprofit @thebridalgardennyc who donates all of the proceeds to @brooklyncharterschool supporting underprivileged minorities! #love #blessed #life #grammys #grammys2018 #joyvillagrammys #joyvillamusic #grammysnyc #redcarpet #grammysfashion #MAGA #princessjoyvilla
No ano passado, ela já havia surpreendido com um vestido em apoio ao presidente Donald Trump, com a frase “Make America Great Again” (faça a América grande de novo), slogan da campanha presidencial em que ele foi eleito.
One year ago! What an amazing journey this has been. I’ve reached great heights, been to the White House multiple times, met with the Trump Administration on issues that matter to me, joined the Trump 2020 Campaign, outsold my favorite artists, made thousands of new fans, launched my merch store joyvilla.com, became a regular commentator fir @foxnews, went to the World Series, launches my Exploratory Committee into Congress, finished a new EP #HomeSweetHome, and working in my first full length album #pressureandpropaganda!! I’m incredibly grateful and proud of my life! Thank you, #JoyTribe! Let’s ROCK the next year! #joyvilla #style #grammys2018 #grammys #MAGA #grammys2017 #grammys #TeamTrump #bigyear #success #indiemusic #indieartist maga dress by amazing designer Andre Soriano #style #fashion