Cantora usa vestido contra o aborto

My statement for the 60th @recordingacademy is #CHOOSELIFE. 🙏🏽💗💋 I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope. ❤️💗💕I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption. 😊 I also hand painted my #Chooselife bag! And my gorgeous crown is made in USA, NYC. My dress comes from nonprofit @thebridalgardennyc who donates all of the proceeds to @brooklyncharterschool supporting underprivileged minorities! #love #blessed #life #grammys #grammys2018 #joyvillagrammys #joyvillamusic #grammysnyc #redcarpet #grammysfashion #MAGA #princessjoyvilla

A post shared by Joy Villa🇺🇸 (@joyvilla) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:56pm PST