Após gravidez, Allyson Felix bate recorde de Usain Bolt

#9 Life looks different. Cammy is 10 months old today. Figuring out this mom life. I’ve had to fight a lot this year- for my health, for my daughter, for women & mothers, for what I deserve and for my fitness. I’m really proud to be at my 9th world championships and this one is extra special because my baby girl is in the stadium to watch it all. #WorldAthleticsChamps