8 de agosto: as imagens do dia

It’s race day! 🏁 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with The King’s Cup charity ambassadors, before the competitive spirit kicks in 🏆 at today’s inaugural regatta. The King’s Cup is raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. In this year’s race ⛵ The Duke is competing on behalf of @childbereavementuk and The Duchess on behalf of the Early Years programme delivered by The Royal Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses are joined by Fara Williams for @centrepointuk, Dan Snow for @ldnairamb, Bear Grylls for @tusk_org, John Bishop for @actiononaddiction, Katie Thistleton for @_place2be, and Helen Glover for @afnccf. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.