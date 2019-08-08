Assine
Notícias

8 de agosto: as imagens do dia

Dê uma volta ao mundo através de fotos de vídeos

Por Da Redação
access_time 8 ago 2019, 09h55 - Publicado em 8 ago 2019, 09h54

 (COBE/Divulgação)

  1. O duque e a duquesa de Cambridge participam do The King’s Cup

View this post on Instagram

It’s race day! 🏁 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with The King’s Cup charity ambassadors, before the competitive spirit kicks in 🏆 at today’s inaugural regatta. The King’s Cup is raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages. In this year’s race ⛵ The Duke is competing on behalf of @childbereavementuk and The Duchess on behalf of the Early Years programme delivered by The Royal Foundation. Their Royal Highnesses are joined by Fara Williams for @centrepointuk, Dan Snow for @ldnairamb, Bear Grylls for @tusk_org, John Bishop for @actiononaddiction, Katie Thistleton for @_place2be, and Helen Glover for @afnccf. Their Royal Highnesses hope that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sport, whilst also raising support and funds for the causes that The Duke and Duchess support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

2. Estudo da Nasa para medir o campo magnético do Sol 

3. Atletas brasileiros nos Jogos Panamericanos

Carga mental: você se sente sobrecarregada em casa?

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Assine com 67% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 17,80
Assine
Exame
Exame
Assine a partir de  R$ 9,90 nos 3 primeiros meses
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Assine a partir de  R$ 3,90 nos 3 primeiros meses
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Assine com 67% de Desconto Por 12x R$ 16,70
Assine
Veja
Veja
Assine a partir de  R$ 9,90 nos 3 primeiros meses
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Assine a partir de  R$ 6,90 por mês
Assine