5 de agosto: as imagens do dia

View this post on Instagram

I want to live in a society where mental health is considered as important as physical health, and initiatives like #HeadsUp are a great way of achieving that. I hope everyone takes time to think about those close to them who have suffered in silence, and let’s try and find a way of making the conversation around mental health more open and honest. It’s the only way we will move forward. 🔵 @mancity Manager Pep Guardiola Mental ill health is an illness that doesn’t discriminate. It affects all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, all incomes and wealths, all nationalities. If this game helps more people realise that it’s something any one of us could suffer that’s good – because people should not feel embarrassed about illness. 🔴 @liverpoolfc Manager Jürgen Klopp Heads Up – launched by The Football Association and @heads_together, and spearheaded by The Duke of Cambridge – will harness the influence and popularity of football to help show the nation that we all have mental health, and it is just as important as physical health. Thank you Pep and Jürgen 🙌 Manchester City and Liverpool, for your support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more about how we are using one of the most powerful, unifying forces in our society – football ⚽ – to start the biggest ever conversation on mental health. 📸 AFP/FA/PA