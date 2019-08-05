5 de agosto: as imagens do dia

- O Palácio de Kensington publicou imagens de um jogo entre Manchester e Liverpool que destacou a saúde mental
I want to live in a society where mental health is considered as important as physical health, and initiatives like #HeadsUp are a great way of achieving that. I hope everyone takes time to think about those close to them who have suffered in silence, and let’s try and find a way of making the conversation around mental health more open and honest. It’s the only way we will move forward. 🔵 @mancity Manager Pep Guardiola Mental ill health is an illness that doesn’t discriminate. It affects all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, all incomes and wealths, all nationalities. If this game helps more people realise that it’s something any one of us could suffer that’s good – because people should not feel embarrassed about illness. 🔴 @liverpoolfc Manager Jürgen Klopp Heads Up – launched by The Football Association and @heads_together, and spearheaded by The Duke of Cambridge – will harness the influence and popularity of football to help show the nation that we all have mental health, and it is just as important as physical health. Thank you Pep and Jürgen 🙌 Manchester City and Liverpool, for your support. Visit the link in our bio to find out more about how we are using one of the most powerful, unifying forces in our society – football ⚽ – to start the biggest ever conversation on mental health. 📸 AFP/FA/PA
2. A conta do duque e da duquesa de Sussex no Instagram lembrou causas e pessoas inspiradoras
This month we turned to you for ideas of accounts to follow featuring people, organisations and causes that you find inspiring or noteworthy. Thank you to each and every one of you who contributed! Many of you have suggested that we use this month as an opportunity to highlight lesser known organisations and shine a light on those working hard behind the scenes that may not get the level of attention that they so rightly deserve. These accounts showcase those persevering at the grassroots level, connecting our global community through a shared lens of giving back and helping one another. We were so happy to learn about them and are now able to share them with you! Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change. •All photos used above are from the accounts we are now following•
3. Crianças e mulheres Yazidi que tiveram parentes mortos pelo grupo ISIS protestam em Toronto, no Canadá
4. Vitórias marcam a participação do Brasil nos Jogos Panamericanos
Que domingo! Estamos tendo um dia daqueles! Separamos alguns cliques incríveis para dividir essa emoção com você. Arraste para o lado e sinta a energia do #TimeBrasilNoPan. 📸: Alexandre Loureiro/COB, Jonne Roriz/ COB, Wander Roberto/COB, Washington Alves/COB e Alexandre Mariotto/ COB