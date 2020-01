Meghan Markle usa a cor favorita de Kate em look com significado especial

View this post on Instagram

On #CommonwealthDay The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined The Queen and Members of the @TheRoyalFamily for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. The theme of this year’s service was ‘A Connected Commonwealth’. The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, sent a Commonwealth Day message in which HM highlighted how people around the world are drawn together because of the collective values shared by the Commonwealth. 📷PA