17 fantasias criativas para você ser a “mais mais” do Halloween 2019

Algumas ideias incríveis para você arrasar com o seu personagem favorito na festa do Dia das Bruxas.

Por Lucas Castilho
access_time 7 jan 2020, 14h32 - Publicado em 26 out 2019, 11h01

Como disse certa vez uma sábia pensadora contemporânea, “Halloween é a única noite do ano que uma garota pode se vestir igual ao personagem dela favorito e ninguém pode dizer nada sobre isso. Na verdade, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) não disse exatamente isso e, na verdade, você pode se vestir do jeito que quiser, inclusive do seu personagem favorito, o ano todo, mas é bem mais legal quando existe uma ocasião, não?!

E existe motivo melhor para caprichar em uma fantasia do que a noite de carnaval Halloween? Para dar aquela ajuda básica, a gente, aqui do MdeMulher, separou alguns ícones eternos da cultura pop para, quem sabe, inspirar todas as indecisas ou até mesmo dar uma incentivada em quem não está assim lá tão animada para o Dia das Bruxas.

Parafraseando outra frase icônica de “Meninas Malvadas”, “entra aí, garota. Vamos às compras”!

1. As Patricinhas de Beverly Hills

 

2. Cady Heron (“Meninas Malvadas”)

3. Personagens de “Meninas Malvadas”

 

4. Personagens de “Vis a Vis”

5. Três Espiãs Demais

6. Scoops Ahoy (Robin e Steve, de “Stranger Things”)

7. Dora Aventureira

8. Ashley O (“Black Mirror”)

View this post on Instagram

whoopsie i just realized i never posted makeup details on the Ashley O costume!! check out my youtube video for full makeup, hair + costume tutorial & details! xoxo ✨ MAKEUP: @urbandecaycosmetics | stay naked foundation + perversion liquid liner @maccosmetics | 24 hour concealer + shape & shade brow tint @benefitcosmetics | 24 hour brow setter @fentybeauty | amber match stix + pro filt’r eye primer + how many carats!? @lauramercier | translucent setting powder + lip liner in plum berry @buxomcosmetics | wanderlust blush in dolly @nyxcosmetics | sugar trip squad palette + faux whites liner in white smoke @toofaced | damn girl mascara @houseoflashes | spellbound lashes @laneige_us | lip sleeping mask . #ashtoberfest #ashtoberfestiv #blackmirror #mileycyrus #ashleyo

A post shared by ASH🍒 (@atleeeey) on

9. Sabrina Spellman

10. Kim Possible

11. Gracie Lou Freebush (“Miss Simpatia”)

12. Meninas Superpoderosas

13. Dani (“Midsommar”)

14. Capitã Marvel

 

15. Fantasia dos personagens de “Euphoria” fantasiados

 

16. Fleabag

17. Claire (“Fleabag”)

