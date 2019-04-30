Site da realeza pode ter revelado sexo e nome do bebê de Meghan e Harry

Estamos no último dia do mês de abril e o Palácio de Buckingham ainda não divulgou a esperada notícia do nascimento do bebê de Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry. Foram muitas especulações nos últimos dias – e muitas fotos de bebês postadas do nada no Instagram para acelerar nosso -, porém, oficialmente, nem sinal de que o aguardado membro da família real tenha nascido.
Um escorregãozinho tecnológico, no entanto, deixou muita gente em polvorosa e pode ter revelado que o bebê real nasceu – e tem até mesmo sexo e nome revelados!
Mas calma, tudo são meras suposições….ainda. Acontece que o site da Família Real reservou três páginas com terminações de URL com nomes de príncipes: Príncipe Arthur, Príncipe James e Príncipe Alexander. Será que a Rainha Elizabeth II já ganhou um bisneto e os papais estão com dúvidas quanto ao nome do pequeno?
Até o momento, os porta-vozes da realeza ainda não confirmaram as alegações que correm soltas pelas redes de que o bebê esteja escondido da imprensa e do grande público. Na última segunda (29), alguns carros de polícia e até uma ambulância foram vistos na casa dos Duques de Sussex, em Frogmore Cottage, seguindo o percurso em direção do hospital.
Today marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a family of 53 countries working together to promote democracy, protect human rights, regenerate the environment, and focus not on what makes us different – but rather what we have in ‘common.’ What unites us versus what divides us. Representing nearly one third of the world’s population, 60% of whom are under the age of 30, the Commonwealth also serves as a champion for youth empowerment, which is a key focus of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her Majesty The Queen serves as patron of the @queens_commonwealth_trust, which Their Royal Highnesses proudly serve as President and Vice-President of. The Duke is also Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Through The Duke and Duchess’ Commonwealth travels, they have worked with and supported young leaders on mobilizing youth engagement, and working towards a more unified future that spearheads progress, sustainability, optimism, and taking action. With that said, Mozambique, a member state of the Commonwealth, is currently enduring Cyclone Kenneth, the most destructive natural disaster the northern coast has ever experienced. On the heels of Cyclone Idai (where over 1000 people lost their lives) this cyclone will leave the people of Mozambique victim to catastrophic flooding, food insecurity, displacement, and obliteration of their homes and villages. If you’d like to help, please visit DEC.org.uk Photo credit: Chris Jackson & Samir Hussein
Os fãs que acompanham o casal estão ansiosos para o anúncio da chegada do novo membro da realeza, que deve nascer a qualquer momento – é claro, se ele já não tiver nascido, certo? Nem mesmo o Príncipe William é poupado de ser questionado sobre o assunto por onde passa.