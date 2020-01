Quem é Ashley Massaro, lutadora de WWE que morreu aos 39 anos

View this post on Instagram

Happy #worldradioday !! This has been a dream of mine for quite some time now and it’s finally realized! I love doing radio and plan on doing it for a long time! This pic was from way back when I was doing press days at diff radio stations for @wwe always wanting to have my own show one day! Well thanks to everyone at @943theshark that day has come and I couldn’t be more grateful! I love you all! Thank you for making my dreams a reality! And thank you to my loyal punx who tune in I love you guys! Can’t wait till next Saturday for my next show! Until then @rob_rush @orlando0616 @steviedoesradio @makeitepic will be kicking ass like they always do on @943theshark !!! Giving you EVERYTHING THAT ROCKS!!! 🤘🏼🖤