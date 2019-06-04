‘Punky, a Levada da Breca’ vai ganhar continuação com a atriz original

Se você cresceu nos anos 1990 certamente se lembra da série “Punky, a Levada da Breca”, que fazia um enorme sucesso no SBT. A história da órfã que é adotada por simpático senhor marcou a infância de muita gente. Gravada entre 1984 e 1988, a atração chegou ao Brasil em 1989.
E não é que, depois de tanto tempo, a história da Punky vai ganhar uma continuação? A informação foi dada pelo Deadline nessa terça-feira (4).
Segundo a publicação, a nova série vai contar com a mesma atriz da produção original: Soleil Moon Frye. Ela também será produtora executiva da atração. Já o roteiro é assinado por Steve e Jim Armogida.
I shed some tears this morning. I felt the feels of being a mommy trying to give my babies everything I can. The feels of being an artist trying to stay true to my art, I looked in the mirror reflecting on who I am. The girl I once was and the women I have become. The feels of being a friend, a daughter, wife, and mother, a warrior, a fighter, a leader, and a flawed human being. Then I decided to put everything on hold and take my two year old for a swim. I snapped this photo and off we went to live in the now, the moment, the happy feels. What a journey life is. This wonderful, messy, beautiful dance. Xx
Na trama, Punky é uma mulher que se vira para criar seus três filhos sozinha. Um belo dia, a personagem acaba conhecendo uma garota que se parece muito com ela na infância.
A série será lançada pela emissora UCP, mas ainda não há informações sobre quando as filmagens serão iniciadas e nem sobre a data de estreia.