Famosos

‘Punky, a Levada da Breca’ vai ganhar continuação com a atriz original

Soleil Moon Frye voltará a interpretar o papel que mais marcou sua carreira. Veja como ela está hoje em dia!

Por Da Redação
access_time 8 jan 2020, 08h33 - Publicado em 4 jun 2019, 17h46

Se você cresceu nos anos 1990 certamente se lembra da série “Punky, a Levada da Breca”, que fazia um enorme sucesso no SBT. A história da órfã que é adotada por simpático senhor marcou a infância de muita gente. Gravada entre 1984 e 1988, a atração chegou ao Brasil em 1989.

E não é que, depois de tanto tempo, a história da Punky vai ganhar uma continuação? A informação foi dada pelo Deadline nessa terça-feira (4).

Segundo a publicação, a nova série vai contar com a mesma atriz da produção original: Soleil Moon Frye. Ela também será produtora executiva da atração. Já o roteiro é assinado por Steve e Jim Armogida.

Na trama, Punky é uma mulher que se vira para criar seus três filhos sozinha. Um belo dia, a personagem acaba conhecendo uma garota que se parece muito com ela na infância.

A série será lançada pela emissora UCP, mas ainda não há informações sobre quando as filmagens serão iniciadas e nem sobre a data de estreia.

