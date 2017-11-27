Assine
Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle estão noivos

O Palácio de Kensignton, fonte oficial de notícias da Família Real, confirmou que o casal dirá “sim” na próxima primavera

Por Da Redação
access_time 27 nov 2017, 11h09 - Publicado em 27 nov 2017, 08h31
Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle

(People/Reprodução)

Vem casamento real por aí! Príncipe Harry e a atriz Meghan Markle estão noivos. O perfil oficial do Palácio de Kensigton, fonte oficial de notícias sobre a realeza britânica, confirmou a informação na manhã desta segunda-feira (27).

Segundo o anúncio, a cerimônia deve acontecer na primavera de 2018, ou seja, ainda no primeiro semestre. Todos os membros do clã, inclusive a Rainha Elisabeth II, deram suas bênçãos ao casal.

