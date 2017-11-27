Príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle estão noivos

Vem casamento real por aí! Príncipe Harry e a atriz Meghan Markle estão noivos. O perfil oficial do Palácio de Kensigton, fonte oficial de notícias sobre a realeza britânica, confirmou a informação na manhã desta segunda-feira (27).
His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle are engaged to be married. The Prince of Wales made this announcement this morning: His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.
Segundo o anúncio, a cerimônia deve acontecer na primavera de 2018, ou seja, ainda no primeiro semestre. Todos os membros do clã, inclusive a Rainha Elisabeth II, deram suas bênçãos ao casal.