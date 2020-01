Meghan Markle não abre presentes do chá de bebê e o motivo é fofo

Meghan Markle's friends threw her a baby shower in New York's Upper East Side yesterday, with some big name guests in attendance, including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and our very own @GayleKing!

It was Markle's first trip back to the U.S. since her marriage to Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/LXA789zlX4

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019