Meghan Markle aparece em jogo de beisebol e ganha presentes para Archie

Depois da aparição especial no Trooping the Colour e o anúncio de que levará o pequeno Archie para a primeira viagem internacional, Meghan Markle marcou presença com o príncipe Harry no primeiro jogo da temporada da Liga Principal de Beisebol no último sábado (29), no Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. E ainda ganhou roupas fofíssimas para o primogênito.

O casal da realeza assistiu à disputa marcante entre Yankees e Red Sox e foi presenteado com um macacão especial de cada time para Archie. No Instagram oficial de Meghan e Harry, é nítida a felicidade da duquesa de Sussex por ter recebido as lembrancinhas para o filho.

O evento foi a segunda aparição de Meghan desde o nascimento do primeiro filho e existe um motivo especial para isso. Ainda segundo a rede social do casal, o jogo foi palco para a divulgação do Invictus Game, uma iniciativa esportiva criada por Harry para veteranos de guerra feridos. A ideia é mostrar como o esporte pode ajudar na recuperação dessas pessoas que voltaram machucadas do combate.

Para essa aparição, a duquesa de Sussex escolheu um vestido preto simples, mas elegante, em que um cinto afivelado marca a cintura da recente mamãe. De acordo com o Meghan’s Mirror, a peça é da estilista britânica Stella McCartney. Enquanto que a sapatilha preta de bico fino, com o detalhe das laterias abertas, é da Aquazzura.

