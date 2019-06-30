Assine
Famosos

Meghan Markle aparece em jogo de beisebol e ganha presentes para Archie

A aparição é a segunda desde que a duquesa de Sussex deu à luz e foi totalmente surpresa para o público.

Por Alice Arnoldi
access_time 8 jan 2020, 00h17 - Publicado em 30 jun 2019, 11h35

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images) (/)

Depois da aparição especial no Trooping the Colour e o anúncio de que levará o pequeno Archie para a primeira viagem internacional, Meghan Markle marcou presença com o príncipe Harry no primeiro jogo da temporada da Liga Principal de Beisebol no último sábado (29), no Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. E ainda ganhou roupas fofíssimas para o primogênito.

O casal da realeza assistiu à disputa marcante entre Yankees e Red Sox e foi presenteado com um macacão especial de cada time para Archie. No Instagram oficial de Meghan e Harry, é nítida a felicidade da duquesa de Sussex por ter recebido as lembrancinhas para o filho.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Veja também
  • query_builder

O evento foi a segunda aparição de Meghan desde o nascimento do primeiro filho e existe um motivo especial para isso. Ainda segundo a rede social do casal, o jogo foi palco para a divulgação do Invictus Game, uma iniciativa esportiva criada por Harry para veteranos de guerra feridos. A ideia é mostrar como o esporte pode ajudar na recuperação dessas pessoas que voltaram machucadas do combate.

Para essa aparição, a duquesa de Sussex escolheu um vestido preto simples, mas elegante, em que um cinto afivelado marca a cintura da recente mamãe. De acordo com o Meghan’s Mirror, a peça é da estilista britânica Stella McCartney. Enquanto que a sapatilha preta de bico fino, com o detalhe das laterias abertas, é da Aquazzura.

 (/)

 (/)

 (/)

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Exame
Exame
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine
Veja
Veja
A partir de  R$ 9,90/mês 
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
A partir de  R$ 5,90/mês 
Assine