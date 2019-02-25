Lady Gaga e Madonna apareceram juntinhas em festa pós-Oscar

View this post on Instagram

The 91st Academy Awards were filled with historic firsts and emotional moments, from @blackpanther‘s Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler becoming the first black women to win in their respective categories (Costume Design and Production Design) to @ladygaga and Bradley Cooper’s stirring performance of their award-winning song “Shallow.” After the event, the biggest names in #Hollywood celebrated at “The Party,” entertainment mogul @guyoseary and @madonna’s famed after-party, where there is a strict ban on social media posts. TIME partnered at the event with the artist and photographer JR—a 2018 #TIME100 honoree—for an exclusive look at last night’s winners and partygoers. See more pictures at the link in bio. Photograph by @jr for TIME