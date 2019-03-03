Assine
Famosos

Kate Middleton revela apelido fofo de Princesa Charlotte

Blogueira contou ao E! News detalhes da família real

Por Da Redação
access_time 3 mar 2019, 15h04

 (Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images)

Incomum e super fofo é o apelido dado por Kate Middleton à filhota, a pequena Charlotte.

Durante viagem para a Irlanda do Norte, ao lado de Príncipe William, a Duquesa de Cambridge deixou escapar como chama a princesinha na intimidade: Lottie!

Quem contou a novidade foi a blogueira irlandesa Laura-Ann, que, ao site E! News, revelou detalhes do papo que teve com a Duquesa.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t promise it’s the last time I’ll mention it 😂💁🏼‍♀️ ( You know how I am 🙃) .. But i needed one last photo on here 👯‍♀️💐! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This one is my favourite from the whole day… Taken on my friends phone mid- convo, having the craic with K-Middy 🍀!!!! She loves the banter 🤣😆💐! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Wahhhhh it was just the best day ever!!!! I’m still on cloud 9 ☁️.. The family are hoping I’ll come down soon as it’s all I talk about 🤣🙈💁🏼‍♀️💐😂👑! ! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘’George … That’s a cool name ‘‘ !!! ….Wahhhhh😆❤️🙌🏻!!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Though I forgot to ask her her opinions on my window colour choice 🤦🏼‍♀️ and if it’s really true she got rid of her Aga …. Dammit ! I even had my F&B colour chart in my handbag !!!!! 🎨 ……. NEXT TIME!!! 🕵🏼‍♀️ #WWKD #WhatWouldKateDo 😜😂 ( full video of conversation is in my highlights )

A post shared by L A U R A – A N N (@all.thats.pretty) on

Super fofo, né?

Tudo sobre
AssineAbril.com
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 15,12
Assine
Exame
Exame
Promoção Relâmpago! 65% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,27
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 19,14
Assine
Saúde
Saúde
Promoção Relâmpago! 72% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 14,19
Assine
Veja
Veja
Promoção Relâmpago! 68% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 49,90
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Promoção Relâmpago! 69% de Desconto  Por 12x R$ 18,16
Assine