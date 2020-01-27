Kate Middleton faz homenagem à sobreviventes do Holocausto

O mundo hoje lembra o marco dos 75 anos da liberação do campo de concentração de Auschwitz. Em respeito ao Dia Internacional da Lembrança do Holocausto, o Palácio de Buckingham e Duquesa de Cambridge, Kate Middleton, divulgaram fotos feitas pessoalmente por ela em homenagem à ocasião.
As fotos, tiradas em 2016, durante uma viagem de Kate à Holanda, só foram divulgadas hoje no Instagram oficial da Família Real assim como na conta de Kate e William, a Kensington Royal. São retratos de dois sobreviventes da guerra, com quem ela conversou bastante antes de fazer o registro. Kate é patrona da Sociedade Britânica de Fotografia e seu trabalho já constou mais de uma vez como as fotos oficiais da própria família.
“[Eles] São duas das pessoas mais marcantes que tive o privilégio de conhecer”, diz a duquesa. “Eles voltaram no tempo em que viveram toda tristeza e também a gratidão de ser um dos poucos com sorte de ter sobrevivido. As suas histórias ficarão comigo para sempre”, diz ela.
Inspiradas nos quadros do pintor Johannes Vermeer, Kate registrou dois sobreviventes: Steve Frank, hoje com 84 anos, e Yvonne Bernstein, de 82.
Frank aparece com duas bisnetas. Ele foi prisioneiro no campo de concentração de Theresienstadt e foi uma das 93 crianças que conseguiram viver. Estima-se que 15 mil foram enviadas para o local.
Yvonne passou a guerra fugindo dos alemães, abrigada por parentes, que foram descobertos e executados. Os dois foram para Grã-Bretanha após o fim da Guerra.
“Eu quis fazer uma foto muito pessoal para Yvonne e Steven, uma celebração da família e vida que construíram”, explicou Kate. “As famílias trouxeram ítens pessoais de grande significado e que estão nas fotos”, ela disse.
View this post on Instagram
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp – 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Yvonne Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Yvonne was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven’s memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge
As duas fotos farão parte de uma exposição ainda esse ano para lembrar os 75 anos do fim do Holocausto. Serão 75 fotos de sobreviventes com suas famílias. A data e o local da exposição ainda não foram anunciados, mas já confirmaram as fotos de Kate entre elas.
Hoje (27), Camilla, duquesa da Cornuália vai representar a Rainha na cerimônia na Polônia. William e Kate participam de um memorial em Londres. As fotos dos bastidores também foi dividida com os seguidores do casal no Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess’s photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil, will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Yvonne Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace