GRAMMY 2015: confira os principais vencedores da noite

Na noite de domingo (08), aconteceu a entrega do Grammy, o mais importante reconhecimento da música. Em sua 57ª edição, a festa rolou no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, e contou com apresentações memoráveis de Madonna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney e Rihanna, entre outros, além de um red carpet inspirado.

Veja vencedores das categorias principais:

Gravação do Ano:

Fancy (feat. Charli XCX)- Iggy Azalea

Chandelier – Sia

Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)– Sam Smith

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

All About That Bass– Meghan Trainor

Álbum do Ano

Morning Phase – Beck

Beyoncé – Beyoncé

X– Ed Sheeran

Girl – Pharrell Williams,

In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith

Música do Ano

All About That Bass – Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor, compositor: Meghan Trainor

Chandelier – Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin, compositor: Sia

Shake It Off – Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, compositor: Taylor Swift

Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – James Napier, William Phillips & Sam Smith, compositor: Sam Smith

Take Me To Church – Andrew Hozier-Byrne, compositor: Hozier

Artista revelação

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Brandy Clark

Haim

Sam Smith

Performance solo pop

All of Me – John Legend

Chandelier – Sia

Stay With Me – Sam Smith

Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

Happy – Pharrell Williams

Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional

Cheek to Cheek – Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett

Sending You a Little Christmas – Johnny Mathis

Nostalgia – Annie Lennox

Partners – Barbra Streisand

Night Songs – Barry Manilow

Álbum vocal pop

X – Ed Sheeran

Ghost Stories – Coldplay

Bangerz – Miley Cyrus

Prism – Katy Perry

In The Lonely Hour – Sam Smith

My Everything – Ariana Grande

Gravação de Dance:

Never Say Never – Basement Jaxx

Rather Be – Clean Bandit Featuring Jess Glynne

F For You – Disclosure Featuring Mary J. Blige

I Got U – Duke Dumont Featuring Jax Jones

Faded- Zhu

Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica:

Syro – Aphex Twin

While – 1 Deadmaus

Nabuma Rubberband – Little Dragon

Do It Again – Röyksopp & Robyn

Damage Control – Mat Zo

Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo:

Wild Heart – Mindi Abair

Bass & Mandolin – Chris Thile & Edgar Meyer

Slam Dunk – Gerald Albright

Nathan East – Nathan East

Jazz Funk Soul – Jeff Lorber, Chuck Loeb, Everette Harp

Performance de Rock:

Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams

Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys

Blue Moon – Beck

Lazaretto – Jack White

Fever- The Black Keys

Performance de Metal:

Neon Knights – Anthrax

High Road – Mastodon

Heartbreaker – Motörhead

The Negative One – Slipknot

The Last In Line – Tenacious D

Canção de Rock

Blue Moon– Beck

Fever – The Black Keys

Ain’t It Fun – Paramore

Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams

Lazaretto – Jack White

Álbum de rock

Ryan Adams – Ryan Adams

Morning Phase – Beck

Turn Blue – The Black Keys

Hypnotic Eye – Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Songs Of Innocence – U2

Álbum de Música Alternativa:

This Is All Yours – Alt-J

St. Vincent – St. Vincent

Reflektor – Arcade Fire

Melophobia – Cage The Elephant

Lazaretto – Jack White

Performance de R&B

Drunk In Love (Feat. Jay Z) – Beyoncé

New Flame (Feat. Usher, Rick Ross) – Chris Brown

Good Kisser – Usher

The Worst – Jhené Aiko

Options – Luke James

Performance Tradicional de R&B:

As – Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton

I.R.S. – Angie Fisher

Nobody – Kem

Jesus Children – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Lalah Hathaway & Malcolm Jamal Warner

Hold Up Wait A Minute (Woo Woo) – Antonique Smith

Música de R&B:

Drunk In Love – Shawn Carter, Rasool Diaz, Noel Fisher, Jerome Harmon, Beyoncé Knowles, Timothy Mosely, Andre Eric Proctor & Brian Soko, compositor: Beyoncé Featuring Jay Z

Good Kisser – Ronald “Flip” Colson, Warren “Oak” Felder, Usher Raymond IV, Jameel Roberts, Terry “Tru” Sneed & Andrew “Pop” Wansel, compositor: Usher

New Flame – Eric Bellinger, Chris Brown, James Chambers, Malissa Hunter, Justin Booth Johnson, Mark Pitts, Usher Raymond IV, William Roberts, Maurice “Verse” Simmonds & Keith Thomas, compositor: Chris Brown Featuring Usher & Rick Ross

Options (Wolfjames Version) – Dominic Gordon, Brandon Hesson, William Roberts & Jamaica “Kahn-Cept” Smith, compositor: Luke James

The Worst – Jhené Aiko Chilombo, compositor: Jhené Aiko

Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo

Sail Out – Jhené Aiko,

Beyoncé – Beyoncé,

X – Chris Brown

Mali Is…– Mali Music

Girl– Pharrell Williams

Álbum de R&B:

Islander – Bernhoft [Big Picnic Records]

Love, Marriage & Divorce – Toni Braxton & Babyface

Lift Your Spirit – Aloe Blacc

Black Radio 2 – Robert Glasper Experiment

Give The People What They Want – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

Música de Rap

I – K. Duckworth & C. Smith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Anaconda – Ernest Clark, Jamal Jones, Onika Maraj, Marcos Palacios & J. Solone-Myvett, songwriters (Nicki Minaj)

Bound 2 – Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Malik Jones, Che Pope, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, John Stephens, Kanye West, Charlie Wilson, Ernest Wilson & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West & Charlie Wilson)

We Dem Boyz – Maurice Brown, Kemion Cooks, N. Fisher & C. Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa)

0 To 100 / The Catch Up – A. Feeney, Aubrey Graham, A. Hernandez, P. Jefferies, M. Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

Performance de Country por um Duo ou Grupo:

Somethin Bad – Miranda Lambert e Carrie Underwood

Day Drinking – Little big Town

Gentle On My Mind – The Band Perry

Meanwhile Back at Mama’s – Tim McGraw e Faith Hill

Raise Em Up – Keith Urbam e Eric Church

Música Country

American Kids– Kenny Chesney

Automatic– Miranda Lambert

Give Me Back My Hometown– Eric Church

I’m Not Gonna Miss You– Glen Campbell

Meanwhile Back at Mama’s– Tim McGraw

Álbum country

Riser – Dierks Bentley

The Outsiders – Eric Church

The Way I’m Livin – Lee Ann Womack

12 Stories – Brandy Clark

Platinum – Miranda Lambert

Performance Pop por Duo ou Grupo:

Fancy – Iggy Azalea e Charli XCX

Say Something – A Great Big World e Christina Aguilera

A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay

Bang Bang – Jessie J., Ariana Grande e Nicki Minaj

Dark Horse – Katy Perry e Juicy J

Álbum de Reggae

Fly Rasta – Ziggy Marley

Back On the Controls – Lee Scratch Perry

Full Frequency – Sean Paul

Out of Many, One Music – Shaggy

The Reggae Power – Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate

Amid the Noise and the Haste – Soja

Música de Rock:

Ain’t It Fun – Hayley Williams & Taylor York, compositor: Paramore

Blue Moon – Beck Hansen, compositor: Beck

Fever – D. Auerbach, B. Burton & P. Carney, compositor: The Black Keys

Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams, compositor: Ryan Adams

Lazaretto – Jack White III, compositor Jack White

