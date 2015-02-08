GRAMMY 2015: confira os principais vencedores da noite

Na noite de domingo (08), aconteceu a entrega do Grammy, o mais importante reconhecimento da música. Em sua 57ª edição, a festa rolou no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, e contou com apresentações memoráveis de Madonna, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Paul McCartney e Rihanna, entre outros, além de um red carpet inspirado.
Veja vencedores das categorias principais:
Gravação do Ano:
Fancy (feat. Charli XCX)- Iggy Azalea
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)– Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
All About That Bass– Meghan Trainor
Álbum do Ano
Morning Phase – Beck
Beyoncé – Beyoncé
X– Ed Sheeran
Girl – Pharrell Williams,
In the Lonely Hour – Sam Smith
Música do Ano
All About That Bass – Kevin Kadish & Meghan Trainor, compositor: Meghan Trainor
Chandelier – Sia Furler & Jesse Shatkin, compositor: Sia
Shake It Off – Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, compositor: Taylor Swift
Stay With Me (Darkchild Version) – James Napier, William Phillips & Sam Smith, compositor: Sam Smith
Take Me To Church – Andrew Hozier-Byrne, compositor: Hozier
Artista revelação
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Brandy Clark
Haim
Sam Smith
Performance solo pop
All of Me – John Legend
Chandelier – Sia
Stay With Me – Sam Smith
Shake It Off – Taylor Swift
Happy – Pharrell Williams
Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional
Cheek to Cheek – Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett
Sending You a Little Christmas – Johnny Mathis
Nostalgia – Annie Lennox
Partners – Barbra Streisand
Night Songs – Barry Manilow
Álbum vocal pop
X – Ed Sheeran
Ghost Stories – Coldplay
Bangerz – Miley Cyrus
Prism – Katy Perry
In The Lonely Hour – Sam Smith
My Everything – Ariana Grande
Gravação de Dance:
Never Say Never – Basement Jaxx
Rather Be – Clean Bandit Featuring Jess Glynne
F For You – Disclosure Featuring Mary J. Blige
I Got U – Duke Dumont Featuring Jax Jones
Faded- Zhu
Álbum de Dance/Eletrônica:
Syro – Aphex Twin
While – 1 Deadmaus
Nabuma Rubberband – Little Dragon
Do It Again – Röyksopp & Robyn
Damage Control – Mat Zo
Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo:
Wild Heart – Mindi Abair
Bass & Mandolin – Chris Thile & Edgar Meyer
Slam Dunk – Gerald Albright
Nathan East – Nathan East
Jazz Funk Soul – Jeff Lorber, Chuck Loeb, Everette Harp
Performance de Rock:
Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams
Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys
Blue Moon – Beck
Lazaretto – Jack White
Fever- The Black Keys
Performance de Metal:
Neon Knights – Anthrax
High Road – Mastodon
Heartbreaker – Motörhead
The Negative One – Slipknot
The Last In Line – Tenacious D
Canção de Rock
Blue Moon– Beck
Fever – The Black Keys
Ain’t It Fun – Paramore
Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams
Lazaretto – Jack White
Álbum de rock
Ryan Adams – Ryan Adams
Morning Phase – Beck
Turn Blue – The Black Keys
Hypnotic Eye – Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
Songs Of Innocence – U2
Álbum de Música Alternativa:
This Is All Yours – Alt-J
St. Vincent – St. Vincent
Reflektor – Arcade Fire
Melophobia – Cage The Elephant
Lazaretto – Jack White
Performance de R&B
Drunk In Love (Feat. Jay Z) – Beyoncé
New Flame (Feat. Usher, Rick Ross) – Chris Brown
Good Kisser – Usher
The Worst – Jhené Aiko
Options – Luke James
Performance Tradicional de R&B:
As – Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton
I.R.S. – Angie Fisher
Nobody – Kem
Jesus Children – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Lalah Hathaway & Malcolm Jamal Warner
Hold Up Wait A Minute (Woo Woo) – Antonique Smith
Música de R&B:
Drunk In Love – Shawn Carter, Rasool Diaz, Noel Fisher, Jerome Harmon, Beyoncé Knowles, Timothy Mosely, Andre Eric Proctor & Brian Soko, compositor: Beyoncé Featuring Jay Z
Good Kisser – Ronald “Flip” Colson, Warren “Oak” Felder, Usher Raymond IV, Jameel Roberts, Terry “Tru” Sneed & Andrew “Pop” Wansel, compositor: Usher
New Flame – Eric Bellinger, Chris Brown, James Chambers, Malissa Hunter, Justin Booth Johnson, Mark Pitts, Usher Raymond IV, William Roberts, Maurice “Verse” Simmonds & Keith Thomas, compositor: Chris Brown Featuring Usher & Rick Ross
Options (Wolfjames Version) – Dominic Gordon, Brandon Hesson, William Roberts & Jamaica “Kahn-Cept” Smith, compositor: Luke James
The Worst – Jhené Aiko Chilombo, compositor: Jhené Aiko
Álbum Urbano Contemporâneo
Sail Out – Jhené Aiko,
Beyoncé – Beyoncé,
X – Chris Brown
Mali Is…– Mali Music
Girl– Pharrell Williams
Álbum de R&B:
Islander – Bernhoft [Big Picnic Records]
Love, Marriage & Divorce – Toni Braxton & Babyface
Lift Your Spirit – Aloe Blacc
Black Radio 2 – Robert Glasper Experiment
Give The People What They Want – Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings
Música de Rap
I – K. Duckworth & C. Smith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Anaconda – Ernest Clark, Jamal Jones, Onika Maraj, Marcos Palacios & J. Solone-Myvett, songwriters (Nicki Minaj)
Bound 2 – Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Malik Jones, Che Pope, Elon Rutberg, Sakiya Sandifer, John Stephens, Kanye West, Charlie Wilson, Ernest Wilson & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West & Charlie Wilson)
We Dem Boyz – Maurice Brown, Kemion Cooks, N. Fisher & C. Thomaz, songwriters (Wiz Khalifa)
0 To 100 / The Catch Up – A. Feeney, Aubrey Graham, A. Hernandez, P. Jefferies, M. Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Performance de Country por um Duo ou Grupo:
Somethin Bad – Miranda Lambert e Carrie Underwood
Day Drinking – Little big Town
Gentle On My Mind – The Band Perry
Meanwhile Back at Mama’s – Tim McGraw e Faith Hill
Raise Em Up – Keith Urbam e Eric Church
Música Country
American Kids– Kenny Chesney
Automatic– Miranda Lambert
Give Me Back My Hometown– Eric Church
I’m Not Gonna Miss You– Glen Campbell
Meanwhile Back at Mama’s– Tim McGraw
Álbum country
Riser – Dierks Bentley
The Outsiders – Eric Church
The Way I’m Livin – Lee Ann Womack
12 Stories – Brandy Clark
Platinum – Miranda Lambert
Performance Pop por Duo ou Grupo:
Fancy – Iggy Azalea e Charli XCX
Say Something – A Great Big World e Christina Aguilera
A Sky Full of Stars – Coldplay
Bang Bang – Jessie J., Ariana Grande e Nicki Minaj
Dark Horse – Katy Perry e Juicy J
Álbum de Reggae
Fly Rasta – Ziggy Marley
Back On the Controls – Lee Scratch Perry
Full Frequency – Sean Paul
Out of Many, One Music – Shaggy
The Reggae Power – Sly & Robbie & Spicy Chocolate
Amid the Noise and the Haste – Soja
Música de Rock:
Ain’t It Fun – Hayley Williams & Taylor York, compositor: Paramore
Blue Moon – Beck Hansen, compositor: Beck
Fever – D. Auerbach, B. Burton & P. Carney, compositor: The Black Keys
Gimme Something Good – Ryan Adams, compositor: Ryan Adams
Lazaretto – Jack White III, compositor Jack White