Flashback Anitta: os looks da cantora no Carnaval 2019

View this post on Instagram

For the gringos who are not understanding shit that is going on… 😂 Carnaval is a huge one-week party that happens on the streets of the whole country. Every day I'm performing for thousands of people and the tradition of this moment is to dress costumed for it. The theme of my Carnaval this year is to remember iconic looks from the 90's and 2000's. Today I dressed like a huge iconic sex symbol in the Brazilian television more than 10 years ago. Enjoy this crazy/amazing Brazilian tradition on my stories. / Amei encarnar a Tiazinha na minha fantasia de carnaval de hoje. Aliás, que carnaval sensacional na cidade de Aracati. Levei minha família inteira que agora não quer mais voltar pra casa. O que eu faço? Haha. Muito obrigada! Show lindo. (Aguardem que eu não esqueci da ícone Feiticeira. Já tá chegando.)