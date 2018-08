4 filhos de famosos que quebram os padrões de gênero

We wrote a note to the young activists from Parkland, thanking them for their courage and conviction. They, and all their brave, formidable peers across the nation, are fighting so Daisy won’t have to. I am here to serve their mission in whatever way I can. First stop: voting booth. #VoteThemOut #MarchForOurLives

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Mar 24, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT