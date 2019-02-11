Veja a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019

Você acha que as premiações, de uma forma geral, são longas e demoradas? Pois o Grammy, meu bem, tem tantas categorias que eles nem premiam todas na festa. Mais importante prêmio da indústria musical, o Grammy 2019 entregou troféus em mais de 80 categorias, de “gravação do ano” até “melhor álbum falado” (sim!)

O destaque foi Childish Gambino, que levou o mais importante prêmio da noite, a tal “gravação do ano”, além de “música do ano”, “melhor performance de rap cantado” e “melhor clipe”, tudo por “This is America”. Ele não compareceu à cerimônia para receber os prêmios.

A cantora Kacey Musgraves faturou outro prêmio importante, o de “melhor álbum do ano”, além de fazer a rapa nas categorias country: “melhor performance country solo”, “melhor música country” e “melhor álbum country”.

Veja também





Lady Gaga, que já tinha seis Grammys em casa, ganhou mais três nesse domingo: “melhor performance duo/grupo” e “melhor música escrita para a mídia visual”, com “Shallow”, em dupla com Bradley Cooper, e “melhor performance pop solo”, com “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)”.

Veja aqui a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019:

Gravação do Ano

This Is America – Childish Gambino

Álbum do Ano

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

–

Música do Ano

This Is America – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)



Melhor Artista Revelação

Dua Lipa

–

CATEGORIAS DE POP

Melhor Performance Solo de Pop

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – Lady Gaga

Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou dupla

Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal

Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional

My Way — Willie Nelson

CATEGORIAS DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICO

Melhor Gravação de Dance ou Eletrônico

Electricity – Silk City e Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo e Mark Ronson

Melhor Álbum de Dance ou Eletrônico

Woman Worldwide – Justice

CATEGORIAS DE R&B

Melhor Performance R&B

Best Part – H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar



Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional

Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand – Leon Bridges

How Deep Is Your Love – PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (EMPATE)

Melhor Música R&B

Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)



Melhor Álbum R&B

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Urbano

Everything Is Love – The Carters

CATEGORIAS DE RAP

Melhor Performance de Rap

King’s Dead – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Bubblin – Anderson .Paak (EMPATE)

Melhor Performance de Rap Cantado

This Is America – Childish Gambino



Melhor Música de Rap

God’s Plan – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)

Melhor Álbum de Rap

Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B

CATEGORIAS DE ROCK

Melhor Performance de Rock

When Bad Does Good – Chris Cornell

Melhor Performance de Metal

Electric Messiah – High On Fire



Melhor Música de Rock

Masseduction – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

Melhor Álbum de Rock

From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet

CATEGORIAS DE COUNTRY

Melhor Performance Country Solo

Butterflies – Kacey Musgraves

Melhor Música Country

Space Cowboy – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

Melhor Performance Country em Grupo ou Dupla

Tequila – Dan + Shay

Melhor Álbum Country

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

CATEGORIAS DE TEATRO MUSICAL

Melor Álbum de Teatro Musical

The Band’s Visit – The Band’s Visit

Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

The Greatest Showman – O Rei do Show

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual

Pantera Negra – Ludwig Goransson (compositor)

Melhor Canção Composta para Mídia Visual

Shallow – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt

CATEGORIAS DE CLIPE/FILME MUSICAL

Melhor Clipe

This is America – Childish Gambino

Melhor Vídeo Musical Longo

Quincy – Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks e Rashida Jones

CATEGORIAS DE JAZZ

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Melhor Solo Improvisado de Jazz

Don’t Fence Me In – John Daversa

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Melhor Álbum de um Grande Conjunto de Jazz

American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

Back To The Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band

CATEGORIAS DE GOSPEL OU MÚSICA CRISTÃ

Melhor Música ou Performance Gospel

Never Alone – Tori Kelly e Kirk Franklin

Melhor Álbum Gospel

Hiding Place – Tori Kelly

Melhor Performance/Música Cristã Contemporânea

You Say – Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea

Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Melhor Álbum de Gospel Raiz

Unexpected – Jason Crab

CATEGORIAS LATINAS

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

Sincera – Claudia Brant

Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo

Aztlan – Zoé

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana Regional

¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel

Melhor Álbum Latino Tropical

Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

CATEGORIAS DE REGGAE

Melhor Álbum de Reggae

44/876 – Sting & Shaggy

CATEGORIAS INFANTIS

Melhor Álbum Infantil

All The Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

CATEGORIAS DE MÚSICAS DE ORIGEM AMERICANA

Melhor Performance de Música de Origem Americana

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

Melhor Música de Origem Americana

The Joke – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Melhor Álbum de Americana

By The Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass

The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional

The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo

Please Don’t Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito

Melhor Álbum Folk

All Ashore – Punch Brothers

Melhor Álbum de Origem Regional

No ‘Ane’i – Kalani Pe’a

CATEGORIAS DE COMPOSIÇÃO E ARRANJO

Melhor Composição Instrumental

Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil) – Terence Blanchard

Melhor Arranjo Instrumental A Capella

Stars and Stripes Forever – John Daversa

Melhor Arranjo Instrumental com Acompanhamento de Voz

Spiderman Theme – Randy Waldman

CATEGORIAS DE MELHORES PACOTES

Melhor Pacote de Gravação

Masseduction – Willo Perron (St. Vincent)

Melhor Pacote de Edição Especial Limitada ou Box

Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovi (“Weird Al” Yankovic)

CATEGORIAS DE PRODUÇÃO

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Não-Clássico

Colors – Beck

Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)

Pharrell Williams

Melhor Gravação Remix

Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) – Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

OUTRAS CATEGORIAS

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa

Colors – Beck

Melhor Álbum de Comédia

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chapelle

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd

Melhor Álbum New Age

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Melhor Álbum de Música Mundial

Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir

Melhor Álbum Falado

Faith – A Journey For All – Jimmy Carter



Melhor Notas de Álbum

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris

Melhor Álbum Histórico

Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris

Melhor Álbum com Áudio Imersivo

Eye in The Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition – The Alan Parsons Project

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Clássico

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Produtor Clássico do Ano

Blanton Alspaugh

Melhor Performance de Orquestra

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Boston Symphony Orchestra

Melhor Gravação de Ópera

Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs – The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

Melhor Performance de Coral

McLoskey: Zealot Canticles (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Melhor Performance de Música de Câmara/Pequeno Elenco

Anderson, Laurie: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico

Kernis: Violin Concerto – Seattle Symphony

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Clássico Solo

Songs of Orpheus — Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi

Melhor Compendium Clássico

Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush

Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporâneo

Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony