Veja a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019

Você acha que as premiações, de uma forma geral, são longas e demoradas? Pois o Grammy, meu bem, tem tantas categorias que eles nem premiam todas na festa. Mais importante prêmio da indústria musical, o Grammy 2019 entregou troféus em mais de 80 categorias, de “gravação do ano” até “melhor álbum falado” (sim!)
O destaque foi Childish Gambino, que levou o mais importante prêmio da noite, a tal “gravação do ano”, além de “música do ano”, “melhor performance de rap cantado” e “melhor clipe”, tudo por “This is America”. Ele não compareceu à cerimônia para receber os prêmios.
A cantora Kacey Musgraves faturou outro prêmio importante, o de “melhor álbum do ano”, além de fazer a rapa nas categorias country: “melhor performance country solo”, “melhor música country” e “melhor álbum country”.
Lady Gaga, que já tinha seis Grammys em casa, ganhou mais três nesse domingo: “melhor performance duo/grupo” e “melhor música escrita para a mídia visual”, com “Shallow”, em dupla com Bradley Cooper, e “melhor performance pop solo”, com “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)”.
Veja aqui a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019:
Gravação do Ano
This Is America – Childish Gambino
Álbum do Ano
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Música do Ano
This Is America – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
Melhor Artista Revelação
Dua Lipa
CATEGORIAS DE POP
Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – Lady Gaga
Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou dupla
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Sweetener – Ariana Grande
Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional
My Way — Willie Nelson
CATEGORIAS DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICO
Melhor Gravação de Dance ou Eletrônico
Electricity – Silk City e Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo e Mark Ronson
Melhor Álbum de Dance ou Eletrônico
Woman Worldwide – Justice
CATEGORIAS DE R&B
Melhor Performance R&B
Best Part – H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar
Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand – Leon Bridges
How Deep Is Your Love – PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (EMPATE)
Melhor Música R&B
Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)
Melhor Álbum R&B
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Urbano
Everything Is Love – The Carters
CATEGORIAS DE RAP
Melhor Performance de Rap
King’s Dead – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Bubblin – Anderson .Paak (EMPATE)
Melhor Performance de Rap Cantado
This Is America – Childish Gambino
Melhor Música de Rap
God’s Plan – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)
Melhor Álbum de Rap
Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B
CATEGORIAS DE ROCK
Melhor Performance de Rock
When Bad Does Good – Chris Cornell
Melhor Performance de Metal
Electric Messiah – High On Fire
Melhor Música de Rock
Masseduction – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)
Melhor Álbum de Rock
From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet
CATEGORIAS DE COUNTRY
Melhor Performance Country Solo
Butterflies – Kacey Musgraves
Melhor Música Country
Space Cowboy – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)
Melhor Performance Country em Grupo ou Dupla
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Melhor Álbum Country
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
CATEGORIAS DE TEATRO MUSICAL
Melor Álbum de Teatro Musical
The Band’s Visit – The Band’s Visit
Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
The Greatest Showman – O Rei do Show
Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
Pantera Negra – Ludwig Goransson (compositor)
Melhor Canção Composta para Mídia Visual
Shallow – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt
CATEGORIAS DE CLIPE/FILME MUSICAL
Melhor Clipe
This is America – Childish Gambino
Melhor Vídeo Musical Longo
Quincy – Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks e Rashida Jones
CATEGORIAS DE JAZZ
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant
Melhor Solo Improvisado de Jazz
Don’t Fence Me In – John Daversa
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Melhor Álbum de um Grande Conjunto de Jazz
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Back To The Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band
CATEGORIAS DE GOSPEL OU MÚSICA CRISTÃ
Melhor Música ou Performance Gospel
Never Alone – Tori Kelly e Kirk Franklin
Melhor Álbum Gospel
Hiding Place – Tori Kelly
Melhor Performance/Música Cristã Contemporânea
You Say – Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury
Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle
Melhor Álbum de Gospel Raiz
Unexpected – Jason Crab
CATEGORIAS LATINAS
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
Sincera – Claudia Brant
Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo
Aztlan – Zoé
Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana Regional
¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel
Melhor Álbum Latino Tropical
Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
CATEGORIAS DE REGGAE
Melhor Álbum de Reggae
44/876 – Sting & Shaggy
CATEGORIAS INFANTIS
Melhor Álbum Infantil
All The Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
CATEGORIAS DE MÚSICAS DE ORIGEM AMERICANA
Melhor Performance de Música de Origem Americana
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
Melhor Música de Origem Americana
The Joke – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth
Melhor Álbum de Americana
By The Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile
Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys
Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy
Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
Please Don’t Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito
Melhor Álbum Folk
All Ashore – Punch Brothers
Melhor Álbum de Origem Regional
No ‘Ane’i – Kalani Pe’a
CATEGORIAS DE COMPOSIÇÃO E ARRANJO
Melhor Composição Instrumental
Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil) – Terence Blanchard
Melhor Arranjo Instrumental A Capella
Stars and Stripes Forever – John Daversa
Melhor Arranjo Instrumental com Acompanhamento de Voz
Spiderman Theme – Randy Waldman
CATEGORIAS DE MELHORES PACOTES
Melhor Pacote de Gravação
Masseduction – Willo Perron (St. Vincent)
Melhor Pacote de Edição Especial Limitada ou Box
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovi (“Weird Al” Yankovic)
CATEGORIAS DE PRODUÇÃO
Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Não-Clássico
Colors – Beck
Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)
Pharrell Williams
Melhor Gravação Remix
Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) – Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)
OUTRAS CATEGORIAS
Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Colors – Beck
Melhor Álbum de Comédia
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chapelle
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd
Melhor Álbum New Age
Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Melhor Álbum de Música Mundial
Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir
Melhor Álbum Falado
Faith – A Journey For All – Jimmy Carter
Melhor Notas de Álbum
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris
Melhor Álbum Histórico
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris
Melhor Álbum com Áudio Imersivo
Eye in The Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition – The Alan Parsons Project
Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Clássico
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Produtor Clássico do Ano
Blanton Alspaugh
Melhor Performance de Orquestra
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Boston Symphony Orchestra
Melhor Gravação de Ópera
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs – The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
Melhor Performance de Coral
McLoskey: Zealot Canticles (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)
Melhor Performance de Música de Câmara/Pequeno Elenco
Anderson, Laurie: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico
Kernis: Violin Concerto – Seattle Symphony
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Clássico Solo
Songs of Orpheus — Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi
Melhor Compendium Clássico
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush
Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporâneo
Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony