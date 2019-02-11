Assine
Veja a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019

Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves e Lady Gaga estão entre os grandes ganhadores da noite no Grammy 2019.

Por Da redação
access_time 8 jan 2020, 15h01 - Publicado em 11 fev 2019, 08h07

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: Lady Gaga attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/FilmMagic) (/)

Você acha que as premiações, de uma forma geral, são longas e demoradas? Pois o Grammy, meu bem, tem tantas categorias que eles nem premiam todas na festa. Mais importante prêmio da indústria musical, o Grammy 2019 entregou troféus em mais de 80 categorias, de “gravação do ano” até “melhor álbum falado” (sim!)

O destaque foi Childish Gambino, que levou o mais importante prêmio da noite, a tal “gravação do ano”, além de “música do ano”, “melhor performance de rap cantado” e “melhor clipe”, tudo por “This is America”. Ele não compareceu à cerimônia para receber os prêmios.

A cantora Kacey Musgraves faturou outro prêmio importante, o de “melhor álbum do ano”, além de fazer a rapa nas categorias country:  “melhor performance country solo”, “melhor música country” e “melhor álbum country”.

Lady Gaga, que já tinha seis Grammys em casa, ganhou mais três nesse domingo: “melhor performance duo/grupo” e “melhor música escrita para a mídia visual”, com “Shallow”, em dupla com Bradley Cooper, e “melhor performance pop solo”, com “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?)”.

Veja aqui a lista completa de vencedores do Grammy 2019:

Gravação do Ano
This Is America – Childish Gambino

Álbum do Ano
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves

 (/)

Música do Ano
This Is America – Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Melhor Artista Revelação
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

 (/)

CATEGORIAS DE POP

Melhor Performance Solo de Pop
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) – Lady Gaga

Melhor performance de pop em grupo ou dupla
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal
Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Melhor Álbum Pop Vocal Tradicional
My Way — Willie Nelson

CATEGORIAS DE DANCE/ELETRÔNICO

Melhor Gravação de Dance ou Eletrônico
Electricity – Silk City e Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo e Mark Ronson

Melhor Álbum de Dance ou Eletrônico
Woman Worldwide – Justice

CATEGORIAS DE R&B

Melhor Performance R&B
Best Part – H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar 

Melhor Performance de R&B Tradicional
Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand – Leon Bridges
How Deep Is Your Love – PJ Morton Featuring Yebba (EMPATE)

Melhor Música R&B
Boo’d Up — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane (Ella Mai)

Melhor Álbum R&B
H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Melhor Álbum Contemporâneo Urbano
Everything Is Love – The Carters

CATEGORIAS DE RAP

Melhor Performance de Rap
King’s Dead – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Bubblin – Anderson .Paak (EMPATE)

Melhor Performance de Rap Cantado
This Is America – Childish Gambino 

Melhor Música de Rap
God’s Plan – Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, compositores (Drake)

Melhor Álbum de Rap
Invasion Of Privacy – Cardi B

CATEGORIAS DE ROCK

Melhor Performance de Rock
When Bad Does Good – Chris Cornell

Melhor Performance de Metal
Electric Messiah – High On Fire 

Melhor Música de Rock
Masseduction – Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

Melhor Álbum de Rock
From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet

CATEGORIAS DE COUNTRY

Melhor Performance Country Solo
Butterflies – Kacey Musgraves

Melhor Música Country
Space Cowboy – Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves (Kacey Musgraves)

Melhor Performance Country em Grupo ou Dupla
Tequila – Dan + Shay

Melhor Álbum Country
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

CATEGORIAS DE TEATRO MUSICAL

Melor Álbum de Teatro Musical
The Band’s Visit – The Band’s Visit

Melhor Compilação de Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
The Greatest Showman – O Rei do Show

Melhor Trilha Sonora para Mídia Visual
Pantera Negra – Ludwig Goransson (compositor)

Melhor Canção Composta para Mídia Visual
Shallow – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt

CATEGORIAS DE CLIPE/FILME MUSICAL

Melhor Clipe
This is America – Childish Gambino

Melhor Vídeo Musical Longo
Quincy – Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks e Rashida Jones

CATEGORIAS DE JAZZ

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
The Window – Cécile McLorin Salvant

Melhor Solo Improvisado de Jazz
Don’t Fence Me In – John Daversa

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
Emanon – The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Melhor Álbum de um Grande Conjunto de Jazz
American Dreamers: Voices Of Hope, Music Of Freedom – John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
Back To The Sunset – Dafnis Prieto Big Band

CATEGORIAS DE GOSPEL OU MÚSICA CRISTÃ

Melhor Música ou Performance Gospel
Never Alone – Tori Kelly e Kirk Franklin

Melhor Álbum Gospel
Hiding Place – Tori Kelly

Melhor Performance/Música Cristã Contemporânea
You Say – Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram & Paul Mabury

Melhor Álbum de Música Cristã Contemporânea
Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle

Melhor Álbum de Gospel Raiz
Unexpected – Jason Crab

CATEGORIAS LATINAS

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
Sincera – Claudia Brant

Melhor Álbum Latino de Rock, Urbano ou Alternativo
Aztlan – Zoé

Melhor Álbum de Música Mexicana Regional
¡México Por Siempre! – Luis Miguel

Melhor Álbum Latino Tropical
Anniversary” — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

CATEGORIAS DE REGGAE

Melhor Álbum de Reggae
44/876 – Sting & Shaggy

CATEGORIAS INFANTIS

Melhor Álbum Infantil
All The Sounds – Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

CATEGORIAS DE MÚSICAS DE ORIGEM AMERICANA

Melhor Performance de Música de Origem Americana
The Joke – Brandi Carlile

Melhor Música de Origem Americana
The Joke – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth

Melhor Álbum de Americana
By The Way, I Forgive You – Brandi Carlile

Melhor Álbum de Bluegrass
The Travelin’ McCourys – The Travelin’ McCourys

Melhor Álbum de Blues Tradicional
The Blues Is Alive and Well – Buddy Guy

Melhor Álbum de Blues Contemporâneo
Please Don’t Be Dead – Fantastic Negrito

Melhor Álbum Folk
All Ashore – Punch Brothers

Melhor Álbum de Origem Regional
No ‘Ane’i – Kalani Pe’a

CATEGORIAS DE COMPOSIÇÃO E ARRANJO

Melhor Composição Instrumental
Blut Und Boden (Blood and Soil) – Terence Blanchard

Melhor Arranjo Instrumental A Capella
Stars and Stripes Forever – John Daversa

Melhor Arranjo Instrumental com Acompanhamento de Voz
Spiderman Theme – Randy Waldman

CATEGORIAS DE MELHORES PACOTES

Melhor Pacote de Gravação
Masseduction – Willo Perron (St. Vincent)

Melhor Pacote de Edição Especial Limitada ou Box
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic – Meghan Foley, Annie Stoll & Al Yankovi (“Weird Al” Yankovic)

CATEGORIAS DE PRODUÇÃO

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Não-Clássico
Colors – Beck

Produtor do Ano (Não-Clássico)
Pharrell Williams

Melhor Gravação Remix
Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix) – Alex Crossan, remixer (Haim)

OUTRAS CATEGORIAS

Melhor Álbum de Música Alternativa
Colors – Beck

Melhor Álbum de Comédia
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation – Dave Chapelle

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
Steve Gadd Band – Steve Gadd

Melhor Álbum New Age
Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Melhor Álbum de Música Mundial
Freedom – Soweto Gospel Choir

Melhor Álbum Falado
Faith – A Journey For All – Jimmy Carter

Melhor Notas de Álbum
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris

Melhor Álbum Histórico
Voices of Mississippi: Artists and Musicians Documented by WIlliam Ferris

Melhor Álbum com Áudio Imersivo
Eye in The Sky – 35th Anniversary Edition – The Alan Parsons Project

Melhor Engenharia de Álbum Clássico
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Produtor Clássico do Ano
Blanton Alspaugh

Melhor Performance de Orquestra
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11 – Boston Symphony Orchestra

Melhor Gravação de Ópera
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs – The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra

Melhor Performance de Coral
McLoskey: Zealot Canticles (Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing)

Melhor Performance de Música de Câmara/Pequeno Elenco
Anderson, Laurie: Landfall – Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet

Melhor Solo Instrumental Clássico
Kernis: Violin Concerto – Seattle Symphony

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Clássico Solo
Songs of Orpheus — Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi

Melhor Compendium Clássico
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush

Melhor Composição Clássica Contemporâneo
Kernis: Violin Concerto – James Ehnes, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony

