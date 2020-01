Primeiras reações a ‘Frozen 2’ revelam que ele é MUITO melhor do que o 1º

#Frozen2 embarks as not just an evolution of its characters, but it sincerely acknowledges that it's fanbase has grown over the last 6 years, and they have new things to learn in a changing world. Songs are plentiful. Beautiful shots at times. It was something I REALLY needed. pic.twitter.com/NMKEKvyLg0

— Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 8, 2019