Lizzo é a artista mais indicada ao Grammy 2020! Confira a lista completa

Foi dada a largada para o Grammy 2020! A maior festa da música norte-americana finalmente divulgou na última quarta-feira (20) os indicados para a edição do ano que vem. E nada de consagrar artistas veteranos: os grandes destaques ficaram por conta das estrelas novatas!
Líder de indicações, a Lizzo, dona do hit “Truth Hurts”, é a líder de nomeações, foi indicada em 8 categorias, entre elas “Melhor Álbum”, “Música do Ano”, “Gravação do Ano”, além do cobiçado prêmio de “Artista Revelação”.
Indicados em seis categorias, os jovenzitos Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X aparecem logo em seguida. Com os sucessos “Bad Guy” e “Old Town Road”, respectivamente, ambos dominaram o cenário música norte-americano no último ano e também concorrem ao troféu de “Artista Revelação”.
A cerimônia do Grammy 2020 acontece no dia 26 de janeiro, em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos, e deve ser exibida simultaneamente no Brasil.
Confira os indicados nas principais categorias
Música do ano
- “Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga
- “Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish
- “Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
- “Hard Place” – H.E.R
- “Lover” – Taylor Swift
- “Norman Fucking Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
- “Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Gravação do ano
- “Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” – Billie EIiish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” – H.E.R
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Ray Cyrus
- “Talk” – Khalid
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Álbum do ano
- “I, I” – Bon Iver
- “Norman Fucking Rockwell”- Lana Del Rey
- “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
- “I Used to Know Her” – H.E.R
- “7” – Lil Nas X
- “Cuz I Love You)” – Lizzo
- “Father on the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Revelação
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalía
- Tank and the Bankas
- Yola
Melhor performance de pop solo
- “Spirit” – Beyoncé
- “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop
- “Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande & Social House
- “Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
- “Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Melhor álbum pop
- “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
- “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” – Taylor Swift
Melhor clipe
- “We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers
- “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
- “Cellophane” – FKA Twigs
- “Old Town Road (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo
Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional
- “Sì” – Andrea Bocelli
- “Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
- “Look Now” – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- “A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend
- “Walls” – Barbra Streisand
Melhor álbum de pop latino
- “Vida” – Luis Fonsi
- “11:11” – Maluma
- “Montaner” – Ricardo Montaner
- “#Eldisco” – Alejandro Sanz
- “Fantasia” – Sebastian Yatra
Melhor performance de rap
- “Middle Child” – J. Cole
- “Suge” – DaBaby
- “Down Bad” – Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
- “Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
- “Clout” – Offset Featuring Cardi B
Melhor colaboração de rap
- “Higher” – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
- “Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Gunna
- “Panini” – Lil Nas X
- “Ballin” – Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
- “The London” – Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Melhor álbum rap
- “Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
- “Championships” – Meek Mill
- “I am > I was” – 21 Savage
- “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
- “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
Melhor performance de R&B
- “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
- “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- “Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
- “Steady Love” – India.Arie
- “Jerome” – Lizzo
- “Real Games” – Lucky Daye
- “Built for Love” – PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor música de R&B
- “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R ft. Bryson Tiller
- “Look At Me Now” – Emily King
- “No Guidance” – Chris Brown ft. Drake
- “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
- “Say So” – PJ Morton ft. JoJo
Melhor performance de rock
- “Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
- “This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
- “History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
- “Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
- “Too Bad” – Rival Sons
Melhor performance de metal
- “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” – Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
- “Humanicide” – Death Angel
- “Bow Down” – I Prevail
- “Unleashed” – Killswitch Engage
- “7empest” – Tool