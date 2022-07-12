Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ dominam lista de indicados
'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/Star+), 'Hacks' (HBO Max) e 'Round 6' (Netflix) também são destaques da premiação
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta terça-feira os indicados ao Emmy 2022, cuja cerimônia acontecerá no dia 12 de setembro. Succession (HBO) lidera a lista da 74ª edição da premiação, com 25 indicações, seguida por Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+), com 20. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Star+) e Hacks (HBO Max) concorrem a 17 prêmios, cada, e Round 6 (Netflix) recebeu 14 indicações.
Na batalha de streamings, a HBO foi a campeã de indicações, com 130 (incluindo produções da HBO Max). A Netflix ficou em segundo lugar, aparecendo 129 vezes na lista de indicados.
Melhor série de drama
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Ruptura
- Round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Jason Bateman, em Ozark
- Brian Cox, em Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, em Round 6
- Bob Odenkirk, em Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, em Ruptura
- Jeremy Strong, em Succession
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jodie Comer, em Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão
- Laura Linney, em Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, em Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, em Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão
- Reese Witherspoon, em The Morning Show
- Zendaya, em Euphoria
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de drama
- Patricia Arquette, em Ruptura
- Julia Garner, em Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon, em Round 6
- Christina Ricci, em Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, em Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, em Succession
- Sarah Snook, em Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, em Euphoria
Melhor ator de série de drama
- Nicholas Braun, em Succession
- Billy Crudup, em The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, em Succession
- Park Hae-soo, em Round 6
- Matthew Macfadyen, em Succession
- John Turturro, em Ruptura
- Christopher Walken, em Ruptura
- Oh Yeong-su, em Round 6
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows
Melhor Atriz de série de comédia
- Rachel Brosnahan, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, em Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, em A Comissária de Bordo
- Elle Fanning, em The Great
- Issa Rae, em Insecure
- Jean Smart, em Hacks
Melhor ator de comédia
- Donald Glover, em Atlanta
- Bill Hader, em Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, em The Great
- Steve Martin, em Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, em Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, em Ted Lasso
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
- Alex Borstein, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, em Hacks
- Janelle James, em Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, em Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, em Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, em Abbott Elementary
- Juno Temple, em Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, em Ted Lasso
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Anthony Carrigan, em Barry
- Brett Goldstein, em Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Jimoh, em Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, em Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, em Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, em Barry
- Bowen Yang, em Saturday Night Live
Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventando Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Melhor atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Toni Collette, em A Escada
- Julia Garner, em Inventando Anna
- Lily James, em Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, em American Crime Story: Impeachment
- Margaret Qualley, em Maid
- Amanda Seyfried, em The Dropout
Melhor ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV
- Colin Firth, em A Escada
- Andrew Garfield, em Em Nome do Céu
- Oscar Isaac, em Cenas de um Casamento
- Michael Keaton, em Dopesick
- Himesh Patel, em Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, em Pam & Tommy
Melhor programa de competição
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Melhor talk show de variedades
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert