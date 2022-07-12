Assine
CLIQUE E RECEBA EM CASA A PARTIR DE R$ 12,90/MÊS
Cultura

Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ dominam lista de indicados

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu/Star+), 'Hacks' (HBO Max) e 'Round 6' (Netflix) também são destaques da premiação

Por Da redação Atualizado em 12 jul 2022, 15h26 - Publicado em 12 jul 2022, 15h18
'Succession', série da HBO.
'Succession', série da HBO.  HBO/Divulgação
Publicidade
Publicidade

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta terça-feira os indicados ao Emmy 2022, cuja cerimônia acontecerá no dia 12 de setembro. Succession (HBO) lidera a lista da 74ª edição da premiação, com 25 indicações, seguida por Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+), com 20. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Star+) e Hacks (HBO Max) concorrem a 17 prêmios, cada, e Round 6 (Netflix) recebeu 14 indicações.

Na batalha de streamings, a HBO foi a campeã de indicações, com 130 (incluindo produções da HBO Max). A Netflix ficou em segundo lugar, aparecendo 129 vezes na lista de indicados. 

Melhor série de drama

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Jason Bateman, em Ozark
  • Brian Cox, em Succession
  • Lee Jung-jae, em Round 6
  • Bob Odenkirk, em Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, em Ruptura
  • Jeremy Strong, em Succession

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de drama

  • Patricia Arquette, em Ruptura
  • Julia Garner, em Ozark
  • Jung Ho-yeon, em Round 6
  • Christina Ricci, em Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, em Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, em Succession
  • Sarah Snook, em Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, em Euphoria

Melhor ator de série de drama

  • Nicholas Braun, em Succession
  • Billy Crudup, em The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, em Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, em Round 6
  • Matthew Macfadyen, em Succession
  • John Turturro, em Ruptura
  • Christopher Walken, em Ruptura
  • Oh Yeong-su, em Round 6

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Melhor Atriz de série de comédia

  • Rachel Brosnahan, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, em Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, em A Comissária de Bordo
  • Elle Fanning, em The Great
  • Issa Rae, em Insecure
  • Jean Smart, em Hacks

Melhor ator de comédia

  • Donald Glover, em Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, em Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, em The Great
  • Steve Martin, em Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, em Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, em Ted Lasso

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

  • Alex Borstein,  em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, em Hacks
  • Janelle James, em Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, em Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, em Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, em Abbott Elementary
  • Juno Temple, em Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, em Ted Lasso

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Anthony Carrigan, em Barry
  • Brett Goldstein, em Ted Lasso
  • Toheeb Jimoh,  em Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, em Ted Lasso
  • Tony Shalhoub, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel 
  • Tyler James Williams, em Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, em Barry
  • Bowen Yang, em Saturday Night Live

Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Dopesick
  • The Dropout
  • Inventando Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Melhor atriz de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Toni Collette, em A Escada
  • Julia Garner,  em Inventando Anna
  • Lily James, em Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, em American Crime Story: Impeachment
  • Margaret Qualley, em Maid
  • Amanda Seyfried, em The Dropout

Melhor ator de série limitada, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Colin Firth, em A Escada
  • Andrew Garfield, em Em Nome do Céu
  • Oscar Isaac, em Cenas de um Casamento
  • Michael Keaton, em Dopesick
  • Himesh Patel, em Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, em Pam & Tommy

Melhor programa de competição

  • The Amazing Race
  • Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls
  • Nailed It!
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Melhor talk show de variedades

  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

 

Publicidade
Assine Abril

Claudia

Claudia

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Você S/A

Você S/A

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Superinteressante

Superinteressante

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Veja Saúde

Veja Saúde

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Veja

Veja

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Quatro Rodas

Quatro Rodas

A partir de R$ 9,90/mês 

Ver ofertas

Leia também no GoRead