Emmy 2022: ‘Succession’ e ‘Ted Lasso’ dominam lista de indicados

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta terça-feira os indicados ao Emmy 2022, cuja cerimônia acontecerá no dia 12 de setembro. Succession (HBO) lidera a lista da 74ª edição da premiação, com 25 indicações, seguida por Ted Lasso (Apple Tv+), com 20. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu/Star+) e Hacks (HBO Max) concorrem a 17 prêmios, cada, e Round 6 (Netflix) recebeu 14 indicações.

Na batalha de streamings, a HBO foi a campeã de indicações, com 130 (incluindo produções da HBO Max). A Netflix ficou em segundo lugar, aparecendo 129 vezes na lista de indicados.

Confira a lista dos principais indicados ao Emmy 2022, considerado o Oscar da televisão:

Melhor série de drama Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Ruptura

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets Melhor ator em série de drama Jason Bateman, em Ozark

Brian Cox, em Succession

Lee Jung-jae, em Round 6

Bob Odenkirk, em Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, em Ruptura

Jeremy Strong, em Succession Melhor atriz em série de drama Jodie Comer, em Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão

Laura Linney, em Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, em Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, em Killing Eve: Dupla obsessão

Reese Witherspoon, em The Morning Show

Zendaya, em Euphoria Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de drama Patricia Arquette, em Ruptura

Julia Garner, em Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, em Round 6

Christina Ricci, em Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, em Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, em Succession

Sarah Snook, em Succession

Sydney Sweeney, em Euphoria Melhor ator de série de drama Nicholas Braun, em Succession

Billy Crudup, em The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, em Succession

Park Hae-soo, em Round 6

Matthew Macfadyen, em Succession

John Turturro, em Ruptura

Christopher Walken, em Ruptura

Oh Yeong-su, em Round 6 Melhor série de comédia Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

A maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows Melhor Atriz de série de comédia Rachel Brosnahan, em A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, em Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, em A Comissária de Bordo

Elle Fanning, em The Great

Issa Rae, em Insecure

Jean Smart, em Hacks Melhor ator de comédia Donald Glover, em Atlanta

Bill Hader, em Barry

Nicholas Hoult, em The Great

Steve Martin, em Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, em Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, em Ted Lasso