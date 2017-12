A cor ‘vinho quente’ é a nova tendência para os cabelos

I just wanted to say thank you here on IG for all the amazing comments of love & support from you guys! Jon and I feel so blessed for all the prayers and positivity you're sending our way.❤️ I may be absent from YouTube for a bit while we complete some tests and wait for results. I hope to be back very soon! In the meantime, I shot a couple blog posts last week (that's where this photo is from) so I will be posting those for you this weekend. Thank you so much for your love & understanding!😭😘 Liquid lip is "vixen" by @hudabeauty

