Emma Roberts pintou os cabelos de castanho e ficou chiquérrima

Not many can do it, but no matter what color change we make…Emma looks stunning every time 😍 Classic Brunette 💁🏻‍♀️ @emmaroberts #NineZeroOne #901girl @joico . For all you hairstylists here’s my formula break down using @joico🎨 Before filling I sprayed throughout her hair Defy Damage Pro Series 1 Fill Formula: LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10NC + 8NC with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Base Formula: LumiShine DD Demi-Permanent Crème 6N + 6NG with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Ends Formula: LumiShine DD Demi-Permanent Crème 8N + 6NG with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Gloss Formula: LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5N + 8NW with 5 Volume LumiShine Developer Ended service spraying Defy Damage Pro series 2