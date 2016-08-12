Maquiadora das Kardashians lança paleta de sombras e blush – e nós já estamos desejando!

Urban Decay, Kat Von D, M.A.C e muito mais. O mundo das paletas de maquiagem, atualmente, é infinito. Elas existem para todos os gostos, em todos os preços e preferências.
O mais novo, e já queridinho, lançamento do mercado de beleza é a colaboração entre Hrush Achemyan e a marca Tarte Cosmetics. Hrush é maquiadora da família mais famosa por suas makes lindas e inovadoras, as Kardashians-Jenner.
Composta por seis sombras neutras, uma vinho e um blush coral, a paleta é super curinga e perfeita para compor looks básicos ou até mais ousados.
Ela já está à venda no site da Tarte por 30 dólares.
Confira:
Paleta:
View this post on Instagram
Are you ready?! My collab with @tartecosmetics is here! The STYLED BY HRUSH eye and cheek palette was created to highlight your best features. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do! The palette will be available on Tarte.com at 8PM PST tonight and is open internationally. So get those fingers ready because it’s time to slay 🔥#hrushxtarte
Khloé maquiada por Hrush com a paleta:
View this post on Instagram
Okurrr! @khloekardashian slaying per usual Product Break Down as promised, | Skin @tomford | Concealer @narsissist "Honey" | Setting Powder| @lauramercier | Blush @benefitcosmetics "Coralista" | Highlight @anastasiabeverlyhills Glow Kit in "SunBurst" | EyeBrows @makeupforeverofficial "Pro Sculpting Brow" in "Dark Blonde" | Eyeshadows @tartecosmetics "Swamp Queen" Palette | Lashes @alexfaction "Faction Lash" topped with @hudabeauty "Alyssa" on edges. | Lips @bareminerals "Om" topped with @kardashianbeautykollection "Clear Gloss" I never really have time to do break downs but I hope you guys enjoy it, would love to see some recreations of this look. #styledbyhrush Hair by @jenatkin