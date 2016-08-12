Assine
Maquiadora das Kardashians lança paleta de sombras e blush – e nós já estamos desejando!

Composta por seis sombras e um blush coral, a paleta é super curinga e perfeita para compor looks básicos ou mais ousados.

Por Maria Eduarda Mallet
access_time 21 jan 2020, 06h26 - Publicado em 12 ago 2016, 13h12

Urban Decay, Kat Von D, M.A.C e muito mais. O mundo das paletas de maquiagem, atualmente, é infinito. Elas existem para todos os gostos, em todos os preços e preferências. 

O mais novo, e já queridinho, lançamento do mercado de beleza é a colaboração entre Hrush Achemyan e a marca Tarte Cosmetics. Hrush é maquiadora da família mais famosa por suas makes lindas e inovadoras, as Kardashians-Jenner

Composta por seis sombras neutras, uma vinho e um blush coral, a paleta é super curinga e perfeita para compor looks básicos ou até mais ousados.

Ela já está à venda no site da Tarte por 30 dólares. 

Confira:

Paleta:

Khloé maquiada por Hrush com a paleta:

