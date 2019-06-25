Esta versão da ‘francesinha’ já é a nail art favorita das famosas

A gente cantou a bola sobre a volta da unha francesinha há algum tempo, em março deste ano, quando apresentamos algumas sugestões criativas para que você usasse a nail art classicona, com pontinha branca, de maneiras variadas.
Porém, quem acompanha tendências, sejam elas de moda, beleza ou comportamento, sabe que, para que algo caia no gosto de geral, geralmente essa ‘coisa’ passa primeiro pelo crivo de algumas celebridades. Pois se você estava procurando referências conhecidas para, finalmente, apostar na unha francesinha, saiba que Ariana Grande e Bella Hadid são algumas adeptas da manicure – mas não daquele jeito velho conhecido nosso.
Desta vez, as unhas francesinhas aparecem realmente mais atuais, mais dramáticas, com o famoso traço da ponta, que pode ser feito usando diferentes tons de esmaltes, beeem marcado e maior em comparação à cor-base.
Assim, ó:
Lá na gringa, a ‘francesinha 2.0’ ganhou o nome de ‘deep French’ e, de acordo com o Refinery 29, já é sucesso absoluto nos salões de beleza de Nova York, sendo uma das mais pedidas pelas clientes. Rita De Alencar Pinto, dona do salão nova-iorquino Vanity Projects, especializado em unhas, contou ao site que as unhas tipo ‘deep French’ já existiam muito antes da chegada do Instagram, e lembram bastante aquelas usadas durante a chamada era Disco (entre as décadas de 70 e 80).
A seguir, algumas inspirações para quem deseja apostar no estilo:
View this post on Instagram
RAINBOW LOVE!!! UPGRADED $40 #VPGelSpecial AVAILABILITIES FOR THURSDAY: #VPAym 3:00pm-4:15pm #VPCece 12:45pm-2:30pm and 4:45pm-5:45pm and 6:30pm-8:00pm #VPNatsumi 2:00pm-4:00pm #VPShika 12:30pm-3:30pm and5:00pm-6:30pm #VPSol 2:00pm-4:30pm CALL NOW TO BOOK 646.410.2928 ! 💅🏻: @vanjaunarena #VPVanesa #vpofficialig #vanityprojectsnyc #vanityprojectsartistinresidence
View this post on Instagram
TREND ALERT: Move over #babyboomernails, #DeepFrench is the hottest new french mani in town 🇫🇷💅 It's about time the classic french got an update, and this is just the way to do it. Swipe to see them on @bellahadid in one of her recent shoots. Would you swap your classic french for deep french? . PC: @vanityprojects
View this post on Instagram
#neon #neonyellow #neonyellownails #nailsdiy #nailsdesign #inspirednails #insiretoinspire #summernails #naturalnails #sallysbeauty #sallysbeautysupply #opi #nailstagram #nailsonfleek #nailsdone #nailsnailsnails #nailswagg #nailstyle #frenchtipnails #colorsplash #simplenails
View this post on Instagram
Nails of Crosby Street 💛 // Volume 18 Natasha Nyanin @natashanyanin, writer and creative consultant 1. What inspired your manicure? A story I was styling for @manrepeller and the wedding I was attending the weekend after. I was styling a minimalist look for the story, which is great opportunity to have a little more fun with the manicure. I wanted something graphic and sinuous and yet simple, and since I planned to wear lipstick red to the wedding, I thought I'd invoke the sanguine color in the manicure. I'm always a fan of nail art that is nude toward the cuticle as it blends in with new growth and thus makes the manicure last longer. 2. How did you pick your color combo? I actually saw the combo (or something quite like it) on the Paintbox Instagram feed. I'm an unabashed proponent of red nail polish and the vintage glamour it espouses. Combining it with the darker colour I'd say adds a certain edge to the manicure. 3. In one word, how does your mani make you feel? Is goddess-like one word? Is it even a word? 4. Favorite Crosby Street store? Since @lecoucou_nyc does not count (as it is neither a store nor on Crosby St, though markedly close) I'll have to go with @bddw_etc. It's a space for dreaming, truly. 5. Three things you're obsessed with right now? @agassi’s autobiography, Open, everything about @thewolseley, but most especially their silver-plated tea accoutrements, and The Giac bed by @dlv_designs.