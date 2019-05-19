Temos fotos fofíssimas da Família Real, com direito a bebê Louis andando

No final desta tarde domingo (19), o perfil oficial de Kate Middleton e Príncipe William decidiu nos agraciar com mais algumas fotos no CHS Flower Show, famosa exposição inglesa de flores. Se ontem pudemos dar olhada na Duquesa se divertindo igual a uma criança no jardim que ela mesma projetou, hoje tivemos cenas dela com toda a família!
Nas fotos, podemos ver imagens super fofas de Kate Middleton, Príncipe William, Príncipe George, Princesa Charlotte e, é claro, do pequeno Príncipe Louis, que recentemente aprendeu a andar.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
“Sua Alteza Real é uma grande defensora dos benefícios que o tempo fora de casa tem para a saúde física e mental, e o impacto positivo que esse contato com a natureza podem ter no desenvolvimento de crianças. Nos últimos meses, Príncipe George, Princesa Charlotte e Príncipe Louis ajudaram a Duquesa a juntrs musgo, folhas e galhos para decorar o @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden (De Volta à Natureza)”
Kate Middleton ainda disse em entrevista a BBC, “Eu realmente sinto que a natureza traz grandes benefícios para o nosso bem estar físico e mental, principalmente nas crianças pequenas. Eu espero que esse espaço que criamos incentive outras famílias, crianças e comunidades a aproveitarem a natureza, o lado de fora.”
Nós ainda ganhamos cenas de Charlotte e George brincando com os pés na água, da princesa se divertindo no balanço, enquanto Louis parecia não estar muito feliz sentado ali, pois, como podemos ver abaixo, ele deve preferir sair explorando o jardim, ao lado dos pais, Kate e William.
