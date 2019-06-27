Assine
Meghan Markle e Harry vão levar o bebê Archie pra viajar pela primeira vez

Que emoção! O novo bebê real vai acompanhar os pais em um compromisso oficial na África do Sul

Por Da Redação
access_time 8 jan 2020, 00h27 - Publicado em 27 jun 2019, 14h15

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (/)

O bebê Archie mal nasceu e já vai carimbar o passaporte! Meghan Markle e Príncipe Harry anunciaram que vão levar o filho em uma visita oficial. O destino será a África do Sul e a primeira viagem do bebê deve acontecer no outono.

De lá, Harry segue em missão para Angola, Botsuana e Malawi, mas Meghan e Archie ficam na África do Sul descansando.

No comunicado através do Instagram, os membros da família real – aka nosso casalzão preferido! – fez questão de dizer que é “nossa primeira viagem oficial com uma família”. Archie terá por volta de 5 meses.

Vale lembrar que, antes da viagem rolar, ainda vai acontecer o tão esperado batizado do pequeno Archie. O evento será na  St. George’s Chapel, em Windsor, onde Meghan e Harry se casaram. Ah! E não contará com a ilustre presença da Rainha Elizabeth II, que terá outros compromissos reais na data.

