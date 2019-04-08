Ginasta quebra as duas pernas durante acrobacia

Samantha Cerio, uma ginasta americana, quebrou as duas pernas durante a realização de uma acrobacia no NCAA gymnastics, campeonato universitário de ginástica artística, na última sexta (5). A atleta foi levada às pressas para o hospital.
Nesta segunda (8), ela anunciou que vai deixar as competições. “Sexta à noite foi a minha última como ginasta. Depois de 18 anos, eu estou pendurando meus colants e deixando o pó de giz para trás. Eu não poderia estar mais orgulhosa da pessoa que a ginástica fez eu me tornar. Me ensinou trabalho árduo, humildade, integridade e dedicação. Ela me deu desafios e obstáculos que eu nunca imaginei que me testariam como pessoa. Pode não ter terminado como planejei, mas nada acontece como planejado”, escreveu Samantha.
O acidente aconteceu quando ela foi completar um salto e acabou deslocando os dois joelhos. Um vídeo do exato momento circula na internet e contém imagens fortes.
Friday night was my final night as a gymnast. After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind. I couldn’t be prouder of the person that gymnastics has made me to become. It’s taught me hard work, humility, integrity, and dedication, just to name a few. It’s given me challenges and road blocks that I would have never imagined that has tested who I am as a person. It may not have ended the way I had planned, but nothing ever goes as planned. Thank you Auburn family for giving me a home and a chance to continue doing the sport that will always be my first love. I am honored to have had the privilege to represent the navy and orange AU for the past 4 years with my team by my side. Thank you for letting me share my passion with you. Thank you for letting me be a part of something bigger than myself. War Eagle Always 💙🧡