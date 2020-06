Vídeo emocionado de Meghan Markle sobre George Floyd e Breonna Taylor

View this post on Instagram

“𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠” ⁣ ⁣ "𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘐 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘺. 𝘐’𝘮 𝘴𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘺 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘶𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘢 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵” ⁣ ⁣ "You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice." ⁣ ⁣ Meghan Markle virtually delivered a graduation speech to her old school, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School in Los Angeles, that addressed the current protests against racism and police brutality in the United States and her own history as a biracial woman growing up in California.⁣ ⁣ “George Floyd's life mattered, and Breonna Taylor's life mattered, and Philando Castile's life mattered, and Tamir Rice's life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."⁣ ⁣ "You are equipped, you are ready, we need you and you’re prepared”