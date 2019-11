Rapaz pede namorada em casamento enquanto ambos surfavam onda no Havaí

View this post on Instagram

✨ ✨✨ @chrisberinger, this video is everything! Brilliant and beautiful! • •• Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts and the depths of the ocean floor for recreating this morning and these moments for us! These are memories and stories we will be able to pass down onto our future generations! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 • •• ❤️ @this_garth & @laurenoiye