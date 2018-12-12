Mulheres tiram a roupa e protestam em frente à Victoria’s Secret

View this post on Instagram

Amazing Day yesterday protesting inside and outside Victoria’s Secret then up to Oxford Street. It was great to see people smiling, clapping, cheering and talking to us. Calling for Diversity amongst all brands has always been my mission. Collaborating with the Diverse Brand @nunude_official helped to make my Campaigns worth all the chanting, shouting and explaining to young children. When people look at us and think we are craving for attention because we eat too much they clearly are blind to what is happening out there. We have become so use to seeing one body image that we find it difficult to open up our minds to want to see others. We are representing EVERY BODY TYPE regardless of Age Ethnicity Disfigurement Disability Differences Sexual Orientation Gender and most importantly SIZE. Open your Eyes and Heart to Change. Our children are suffering because of it 👌🏼❤️ @britishvogue @graziauk @dailymail @guardian @metro.co.uk #diversityinfashion #bodypositive ❤️