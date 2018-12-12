Mulheres tiram a roupa e protestam em frente à Victoria’s Secret

Na última quinta-feita (6), mulheres se manifestaram em frente à loja da Victoria’s Secret em Londres. O grupo pediu mais diversidade na indústria da moda, o que inclui diferentes tipos de corpos. Apesar das baixas temperaturas, as mulheres estavam usando roupas íntimas.
O protesto foi organizado por Joanne Baban Morales, CEO da Nünude, e por Sylvia Mac, fundadora do projeto Love Disfigure.
As participantes se autodeclararam “anjos caídos” em referência às modelos magras da grife, chamadas de ‘angels’.
Amazing Day yesterday protesting inside and outside Victoria’s Secret then up to Oxford Street. It was great to see people smiling, clapping, cheering and talking to us. Calling for Diversity amongst all brands has always been my mission. Collaborating with the Diverse Brand @nunude_official helped to make my Campaigns worth all the chanting, shouting and explaining to young children. When people look at us and think we are craving for attention because we eat too much they clearly are blind to what is happening out there. We have become so use to seeing one body image that we find it difficult to open up our minds to want to see others. We are representing EVERY BODY TYPE regardless of Age Ethnicity Disfigurement Disability Differences Sexual Orientation Gender and most importantly SIZE. Open your Eyes and Heart to Change. Our children are suffering because of it 👌🏼❤️ @britishvogue @graziauk @dailymail @guardian @metro.co.uk #diversityinfashion #bodypositive ❤️
“Queremos diversidade para todas as marcas”, dizia um cartaz. “Nossos corpos também são importantes”, continua outro. “Lutando pela igualdade na Victoria’s Secret”, afirmou um terceiro.
O protesto foi em resposta às recentes declarações de Ed Razek, diretor de marketing da empresa que contrala a grife. “Você não deveria ter transexuais no show? Não, não, acho que não devemos. Bem, porque não? Porque o show é uma fantasia. É um especial de entretenimento de 42 minutos”, disse Razek após terminar um evento.
Ele disse ainda que convidar modelos ‘plus-size’ para participar das apresentações da marca não é algo que a Victoria’s Secret planeja fazer.
Amazing Day shared with my lovely friends #FallenAngels Campaigning for Diversity in the Fashion Industry. We marched into @victoriassecret and stripped down to our @nunude_official underwear shouting that we want diversity on our runways. 💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾 then found ourselves in the middle of Oxford street calling for Change within the fashion industry 👌🏼❤️ #bodypositive #bodypositivity #campaigns #loveyourself #loveyou #embraceyourbody @topshop @marksandspencer @debenhams @britishvogue
More pics from our Collab Campaign with Love Disfigure & Nunude representing All Bodies regardless of scars, health and skin conditions, disabilities, differences, size, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation ❤️ #Repost @nunude_official @love_disfigure with @get_repost ・・・ @iamjoanne_x – Founder of Nünude – “I may have slim but I have cellulite and stretch marks, and I love them. It’s not trying to make VS do something they don’t want to! It’s about that they have the models they have a sit fits the idea of FANTASY – I want to show that we are all beautiful, we are all sexy we are all wanted and most importantly we can all be a fantasy! “ ❤️ . Sylvia, @love_disfigure and I organised this and will be continuing to show what diversity really means in the hope that other brands will follow ❤️ if we are shopping from them they should represent us! . . @memojoand_i @charlotteamylouise @aimeegracey @mixcmixcmix @____chezza____ . . . . #selflovequotes #selflove #diversity #unity #together #victoriasecret #press #trending #modelling #catwalk #unity #power #special #protest