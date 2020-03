Protagonismo feminino no cinema americano faz História

View this post on Instagram

🤩 Change you can SEE!⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ We have achieved another historic milestone: for the first time, lead female characters have reached parity in the top-100 grossing family films!⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Let's keep up this progress in all areas of representation like race, LGBTQ+, disability, age and body size diversity which our research looks at!⁠⠀ ⁠⁠⠀ "There's still much work to be done, but we are so encouraged by the progress being made."⁠⠀ – Geena Davis⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ To learn more about our research and read the full report check out our link in bio:⁠⠀ https://seejane.org/2020-film-historic-gender-parity-in-family-films/