Pela primeira vez, comercial de xampu tem mulher com véu islâmico

A game changing new campaign!!! 👏🏽❤️ So… lately I’ve had a complex relationship with my hair feeling lacklustre. When I take off my scarf, I want my hair to be more radiant – don’t we all? 🙆🏽‍♀️✨ I’m so excited and incredibly proud to announce that I‘m part of the new L’Oreal Paris Elvive World of Care Campaign which showcases Elvive’s breadth of products catering to a wide range of demanding hair types. I’m The Pink One which has been specially formulated for dull hair to boost shine. @lorealhair #WORLDOFCARE #ELVIVEXRANKIN #ALLWORTHIT #AD

A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Jan 14, 2018 at 3:04am PST