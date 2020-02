Meghan e Harry definem nova marca para substituir Sussex Royal

View this post on Instagram

Princess Diana cried when she lost her “royal” status. Her son William comforted her by saying “Don’t worry Mummy, one day when I am king I will give it back to you.” Diana soon realised that one word didn’t matter and that she would rather be known as a humanitarian. Likewise Harry and Meghan need no royal titles to fulfil their dreams. I am sending them much love and these words of support which Diana wrote to me many years ago. Be strong, you three, and hold your heads high. #sussexroyal #kensingtonroyal #kensingtonpalace #princessdiana #princessdianaforever #queenofhearts #dianaprincessofwales #ladydiana #ladydi #englishheritage #nationaltreasure #ladydianaspencer #iconic #icon #princeharry #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #dukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #royal #royalfamily #burrellsbritain #royalbutler #archie #archiemountbattenwindsor