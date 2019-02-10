Chegou o dia! O Grammy 2019 acontece neste domingo (10) no Staples Center, em Los Angeles, a partir das 23h (horário de Brasília).

Como de costume, vários shows incríveis são esperados na noite que celebra os maiores artistas da música na atualidade. Entre os destaques, estão as performances de Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa e St. Vincent, Post Malone e Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross e Camila Cabello com J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval e Young Thug.

Ano de mudanças

Pela primeira vez, a Academia de Gravação elevou de cinco para oito o número de indicados nas principais categorias. São elas: Música do Ano, Gravação do Ano, Álbum do Ano e Revelação. As demais continuam com a mesma quantidade de artistas no páreo, mas essa já é a maior iniciativa em 60 anos de existência para aumentar a diversidade entre os concorrentes.

Onde assistir ao Grammy ao vivo na TV?

No Brasil, a transmissão pela TV é feita pela TNT, canal da TV por assinatura disponível na NET, Sky, Claro TV, Oi TV HD, GVT e Vivo TV.

Relembre os indicados

Música do ano

“All The Stars” (gravada por Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” (gravada por Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” (gravada por Drake)

“In My Blood” (gravada por Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” (gravada por Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” (gravada por Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” (gravada por Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” (gravada por Childish Gambino)

Gravação do ano

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“The Middle” – Zedd Feat. Marren Morris & Grey

“Rockstar” – Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage

“All The Stars” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Álbum do ano

H.E.R. – “H.E.R.”

Brandie Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You”

Drake – “Scorpion”

Various Artists – “Black Panther: The Album”

Kacey Musgraves – “Golden Hour”

Post Malone – “Beerbongs & Bentleys”

Cardi B – “Invasion of Privacy”

Janelle Monáe – “Dirty Computer”

Revelação

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor performance de pop solo

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Melhor performance de duo/grupo pop

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – “The Middle”

Melhor álbum pop

Camila Cabello – “Camila”

Kelly Clarkson – “Meaning of Life”

Ariana Grande – “Sweetener”

Shawn Mendes – “Shawn Mendes”

Pink – “Beautiful Trauma”

Taylor Swift – “Reputation”

Melhor álbum pop com vocal tradicional

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – “Love Is Here to Stay”

Willie Nelson – “My Way”

Gregory Porter – “Nat ‘King’ Cole & Me”

Seal – “Standards (Deluxe)”

Barbra Streisand – “The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!”

Melhor performance de rap

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Melhor colaboração de rap

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK ft. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Melhor música rap

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Melhor álbum rap

Cardi B – “Invasion of Privacy”

Mac Miller- “Swimming”

Nipsey Hussle – “Victory Lap”

Pusha-T – “Daytona”

Travis Scott – “Astroworld”

Melhor performance de rock

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Melhor performance de metal

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Melhor música de rock

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Melhor álbum de rock

Alice in Chains – “Rainier Fog”

Fall Out Boy – “M A N I A”

Ghost – “Prequelle”

Greta Van Fleet – “From the Fires”

Weezer – “Pacific Daydream”

Melhor música de rock alternativo

Arctic Monkeys – “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”

Beck – “Colors”

Björk – “Utopia”

David Byrne – “American Utopia”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Melhor performance de R&B

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. – “Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

Betty LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]”

Charlie Wilson – “Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]”

Melhor música de R&B

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel – “Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – Focus”

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live”

Melhor álbum de música urbana

The Carters – “Everything Is Love”

Chloe x Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – “Chris Dave and the Drumhedz”

Miguel – “War & Leisure”

Meshell Ndegeocello – “Ventriloquism”

Melhor álbum de R&B

Toni Braxton – “Sex & Cigarettes”

Leon Bridges – “Good Thing”

Lalah Hathaway – “Honestly”

H.E.R. – “H.E.R.”

PJ Morton – “Gumbo Unplugged (Live)